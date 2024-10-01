Quantcast
Monday, September 30, 2024

Kamala Points Finger at Biden, Insomnia for Walz VP Pick Misstep

'I was not sleeping so well...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris recounted how she lost sleep after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, particularly when she chose Tim Walz as her running mate. 

“Look from the time that [President Joe Biden] called me and told me he wasn’t running—I mean it just like everything was in speedy, speedy motion and I was not sleeping so well,” Harris said during a Tuesday interview on the All The Smoke podcast with co-hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. 

Harris’s comments on her sleep deprivation came after Barnes asked how she decided to ask Walz to join her on the ticket. She confirmed that she hadn’t been sleeping well on the day she picked him. 

“I guess that the process was ultimately I made a decision about my gut,” She claimed, recalling how she said Walz and her shared a similar experience about “seeing people.” The New York Post first reported on Harris’s comments about her insomnia.

Harris also shared that when Biden formally dropped out, she began cooking early in the morning while her family slept – because she could not sleep. 

“That one morning, I just, I mean, I had, I don’t know a few hours sleep and I, you know, I like to sleep. I just got up. I was like… and so, I just went out and got a pork roast and started marinating,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time Harris opened up about the moment Biden told her he was no longer running for president.

She previously mentioned that her sister, Maya Harris, and her nieces were visiting, and they all began cooking together that day. 

Harris became the presumptive nominee on July 21, after Biden caved to pressure from within his own party to exit the race.  

Democrats feared that Trump was cruising toward victory in the November election, as Biden appeared defeated, weak, and unable to defend his infamous record as president during the “bloodbath” debate on CNN. 

Harris is battling Trump for the White House. 

