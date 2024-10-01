John Kerry: 1st Amendment a ‘Major Block’ for Gov’t Handling of ‘Disinformation’

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Former Secretary of State John Kerry suggested during the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Impact Meeting that Americans’ freedom of speech was proving to be a thorn in the side of globalist elites’ efforts to implement a New World Order.

In response to an audience question about “climate misinformation,” Kerry lamented that government didn’t have more power to suppress dissenting views, RealClearPolitics reported.

“The dislike of and anguish over social media is just growing and growing,” Kerry complained.

“It is part of our problem—particularly in democracies—in terms of building consensus around any issue,” he continued. “It’s really hard to govern today.”

Whereas information used to be limited to a handful of streams that were easy for those in power to manipulate and coerce, the nearly limitless access to a diversity of opinions—and to facts heretofore censored and suppressed—forced those in power to be more directly accountable to the public.

“You can’t—the referees we used to have to determine what is a fact and what isn’t a fact have kind of been eviscerated, to a certain degree,” Kerry complained. “And people go and self-select where they go for their news, for their information.”

Continuing his desire to rid society of anything not approved of by the state, Kerry then called out the First Amendment as an obstacle to obtaining the sort of hive-minded consensus he desired.

“You know there’s a lot of discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you’re going to have some accountability on facts, etc.,” he claimed—although it was unclear who was discussing this and in what context.

“But look, if people only go to one source, and the source they go to is sick, and, you know, has an agenda and they’re putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to be able to just, you know, hammer it out of existence,” the failed 2004 Democratic candidate continued.

The attempt to prohibit misinformation online is frequently discussed considering recent controversies like the safety of experimental COVID-19 vaccines, Hunter Biden’s laptop and the coverup surrounding Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that Facebook made content moderation choices under pressure from the Biden administration while apologizing for censoring information about the laptop story.

Kerry, a longtime Massachusetts senator and husband of the Heinz ketchup heiress, served three years in the Biden Administration as special presidential envoy for climate—a position invented specially for him that appeared to answer to nobody in particular nor have any defined objectives—until leaving the position in March.