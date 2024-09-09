Quantcast
Kamala’s Policy Platform Includes ‘Path to Citizenship’ for Illegals

'Harris knows that our immigration system is broken and needs comprehensive reform that includes strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship...'

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris finally released a policy platform on her campaign website Sunday evening, and it includes a “path to citizenship” for the roughly 10 million illegal immigrants the Biden administration has allowed into the country.

Harris’s policy page, titled “A New Way Forward,” outlines several of her administration’s aspirations on the economy, foreign policy and immigration.

On immigration, the agenda says Harris would revive a bipartisan border bill that would have allowed more than 5,000 illegal immigrants to enter the country every month. Its insufficient border enforcement was one of several reasons why congressional Republicans and former President Donald Trump rejected it.

The agenda adds, “Harris knows that our immigration system is broken and needs comprehensive reform that includes strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship.”

The platform does not explain who would be eligible for this “earned pathway to citizenship,” but Republicans argued it would likely apply to everyone already illegally in the U.S.

On the economy, Harris’s platform includes several policies she has already touted, including an increased Child Tax Credit and $25,000 in downpayment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Several of these policies received widespread denunciation, even among Harris’s fellow Democrats.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has hit Harris hard on immigration, pointing out that as the Biden administration’s “border czar” she played a key role in the migrant crisis that has overwhelmed communities across the country.

Just this week, the Trump campaign warned that a Harris presidency would turn every U.S. town into Springfield, Ohio, a small town that has been devastated by an influx of Haitian migrants.

“Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio,” Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance wrote on X.

“Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country,” he added. “Where is our border czar?”

