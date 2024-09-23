Quantcast
Kamala Pal Fetterman Cowardly Dodges Fracking Question

'They’re eating dogs. They’re eating cats... You know. Again. So. Okay. Yes. Any more on fracking...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., seemed flustered when asked about Vice President Kamala Harris’s politically expedient claim she no longer supports banning fracking. 

“It’s so strange why we just keep talking about fracking,” Fetterman remarked during a Sunday interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press with host Kristen Welker.

Welker had pressed him on why voters should trust Harris on fracking given her past flip-flops. 

Shaking his head, the senator pushed back against Welker’s question, dismissing fracking as a non-defining issue for the November election. 

“Now in 2024, we are still trying to talk about fracking. The other side has been talking about eating cats and geese and dogs and saying absurd things,” Fetterman added. 

To her credit, Welker reminded Fetterman of his ever-changing stance on fracking: “In 2016, you called it a ‘stain’ on Pennsylvania. In 2018, you said you ‘don’t support fracking at all,’ but in 2022 you said you ‘absolutely support fracking.’” 

Welker then bluntly asked, “Senator, what exactly do you like about fracking now?” 

Fetterman sidestepped the question, boasting about his 2022 senatorial victory: “It’s strange for some weird gotcha taking quotes out of context, and here I am now, a United States senator, and I won by five points and a record margin, back in 2022.”  

“I totally support fracking, so does Vice President Harris, and now if you want to have a serious conversation about policy, that I would challenge Trump and Vance to have one, other than talking about eating pets,” Fetterman added. 

Welker reiterated, “What do you now like about fracking?” 

Fetterman awkwardly dodged the question, bizarrely paraphrasing quotes from President Donald Trump.  “They’re eating dogs. They’re eating cats… You know. Again. So. Okay. Yes. Any more on fracking,” Fetterman said.

