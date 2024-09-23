Democrat Mayor of Muslim-Majority City Shocks Many w/ Trump Endorsement

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Democrat mayor of Michigan’s most Muslim-populated city has endorsed President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election, delivering a major blow to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hamtramck Mayor Ameer Ghalib announced his Trump endorsement on Facebook, calling him a “man of principles.”

The endorsement came after the two men met on Wednesday during a Trump campaign stop in Flint, Michigan.

“Though it’s looking good, he may or may win the election and be the 47th president of the United States, but I believe he is the right choice for this critical time,” Ghalib wrote.

“I will not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences,” the mayor added. “Now, let the Caravan begin its journey. This is just the starting point.”

Trump shared a screenshot of the endorsement on Truth Social on Sunday.

Ghalib told the Detroit Free Press that Trump had asked for the endorsement, later adding that he handed the former president “an official letter with some details about our concerns and to invite him to come to Hamtramck if possible.”

The mayor acknowledged Trump “knew a lot about me prior to the meeting.”

He added, “We talked about various topics including the debates, the polls updates, the statistics of votes in Michigan and Wayne county, the Arab American concerns and the Yemeni Americans in particular.”

Ghalib became the first Muslim mayor of Hamtramck after capturing 68 percent of the vote in November 2021. He ousted then-Mayor Karen Majewski. Hamtramck is widely regarded as having a Muslim-majority population.