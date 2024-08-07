Three ISIS-Linked Illegals Entered the Country Through Biden’s ‘Asylum’ App

(Headline USA) The Biden administration let in at least three suspected terrorists with ties to ISIS through its CBPOne app, according to a report from the House Judiciary Committee.

The three illegal immigrants from Tajikastan were arrested in the U.S. after being released into the country via the CBPOne app, which allows illegals to claim asylum and schedule entry appointments before reaching the U.S.’s southern border.

More than 680,500 illegals have used the app to schedule entry appointments, data from the Department of Homeland Security revealed, with most being released directly into the country upon arrival.

The CBPOne program claims entrants are “thoroughly screened and vetted [via] biographic and biometric checks,” and that “individuals who pose a national security or public safety concern are detained.”

However, the release of suspected ISIS members into the country proves many illegals are barely being vetted. In fact, the Biden administration estimates it has released at least 99 other suspected terrorists into the U.S, in the last two years, the House Judiciary Committee said.

“The open-borders policies of President Joe Biden and border czar Vice President Kamala Harris have allowed millions of illegal aliens to enter the United States, including terrorist organizations and other bad actors looking to harm Americans,” the Judiciary Committee said in a statement.

“With the border in chaos under the Biden-Harris Administration, the terrorist threat to the homeland has skyrocketed,” the committee added. “This border insecurity has been the Administration’s choice, and it is a mistake.”

The three Tajik illegals were part of a group of eight illegal immigrants from the region apprehended by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in June.

All eight suspects had been on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, but were released into the country after their criminal background checks came back clear, according to DHS.