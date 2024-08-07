Quantcast
Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Three ISIS-Linked Illegals Entered the Country Through Biden’s ‘Asylum’ App

'The open-borders policies of President Joe Biden and border czar Vice President Kamala Harris have allowed millions of illegal aliens to enter the United States, including terrorist organizations...'

Posted by Contributing Author
terrorist training camp
A terrorist training camp / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Headline USAThe Biden administration let in at least three suspected terrorists with ties to ISIS through its CBPOne app, according to a report from the House Judiciary Committee.

The three illegal immigrants from Tajikastan were arrested in the U.S. after being released into the country via the  CBPOne app, which allows illegals to claim asylum and schedule entry appointments before reaching the U.S.’s southern border.

More than 680,500 illegals have used the app to schedule entry appointments, data from the Department of Homeland Security revealed, with most being released directly into the country upon arrival.

The CBPOne program claims entrants are “thoroughly screened and vetted [via] biographic and biometric checks,” and that “individuals who pose a national security or public safety concern are detained.”

However, the release of suspected ISIS members into the country proves many illegals are barely being vetted. In fact, the Biden administration estimates it has released at least 99 other suspected terrorists into the U.S, in the last two years, the House Judiciary Committee said.

“The open-borders policies of President Joe Biden and border czar Vice President Kamala Harris have allowed millions of illegal aliens to enter the United States, including terrorist organizations and other bad actors looking to harm Americans,” the Judiciary Committee said in a statement.

“With the border in chaos under the Biden-Harris Administration, the terrorist threat to the homeland has skyrocketed,” the committee added. “This border insecurity has been the Administration’s choice, and it is a mistake.”

The three Tajik illegals were part of a group of eight illegal immigrants from the region apprehended by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in June.

All eight suspects had been on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, but were released into the country after their criminal background checks came back clear, according to DHS.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Political Website Axios Cuts 10% of Staff, Cites Shifts in Reader Habits

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com