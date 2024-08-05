Kamala Launches ‘Republican’ Coalition Literally Filled w/ RINOs, Biden Backers

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Self-described Republicans have launched a new mobilization campaign in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, in what appears to be a desperate effort to gain relevancy ahead of the 2024 election.

The group includes former governors and members of Congress, who, according to a Headline USA review, are not even active members of the Republican Party. Despite this, the Harris campaign hailed the group as a “grassroots organizing program” to battle President Donald Trump.

Among the members are former White House aides Stephanie Grisham, the little-known former press secretary who never held a press briefing, and Mike Pence’s aide Olivia Troye—both of whom admitted not voting for the Republican ticket in 2020.

Additionally, the group features former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, an embattled former lawmaker with an extensive record of donating to Democrats, and former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, who has voted against the Republican nominee on every presidential ticket for the last eight years.

Other notable members of the so-called Republican coalition include former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the infamous anti-Trump lawmaker who participated in the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

He infamously voted to impeach Trump in 2021 and decided not to run for re-election amid concerns of an embarrassing primary challenge. Kinzinger is now a paid CNN contributor, and a Twitter personality known for his anti-Trump sentiments.

Similarly, former Rep. Denver Riggleman, who was ousted in 2020 by now-Rep. Bob Good, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, has backed the group. Riggleman works as a defense attorney for President Joe Biden’s convicted son, Hunter.

Adding to the list, former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who on Friday received a strong rebuke from the Georgia GOP for backing Harris, is also a member of the coalition. The state party is now proposing rules to ban him from ever running for office as a Republican.

Disgraced former Rep. Joe Walsh, now a Twitter personality and infamous Never Trumper, is another part of the pro-Harris coalition.

Walsh served one term in Congress and ran a long-shot challenge to Trump in 2020, dropping out after Iowa and subsequently endorsing Biden.

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar—who has never voted for Trump—and former Rep. Wayne Gilchrest—who left the GOP nearly four years ago—are also members of the Harris coalition.