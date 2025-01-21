Quantcast
Monday, January 20, 2025

WATCH: Unemployed Kamala Hits the Streets in Los Angeles

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The streets called, and she answered. 

Former Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off her unemployment era by taking to Los Angeles on Monday and serving free meals to residents who lost their homes in the recent wildfires. 

Video footage shared by The Washington Post on X captured Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, stepping out of a security motorcade to greet Jason Collis, chief relief officer at the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides food to people in need. 

Soon after, Harris reportedly returned to her $5 million mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, near the wildfire zone where thousands of homes were destroyed. 

It remains unknown what Harris’s next political move will be. However, growing rumors continue to suggest she may run for California governor in 2026 before announcing a White House run in the 2028 cycle. 

Running for both offices would likely backfire, as it would require her to mount a presidential campaign within months of being elected governor.

The speculation comes just days after Harris faced backlash for her infamous word salads. Last week, Harris tried to deliver a message of encouragement to affected Angelenos but stumbled through a puzzling and incoherent statement. 

“It’s critically important that, to the extent you can find anything that gives you an ability to be patient in this extremely dangerous and unprecedented crisis, that you do,” Harris said. 

Emhoff, meanwhile, is returning to his legal career. A former litigator and entertainment law expert, Emhoff reportedly plans to split his time between New York and Los Angeles for a new job, CBS News reported Sunday. 

This has prompted the couple to begin apartment hunting in Manhattan, where Emhoff’s daughter, Ella Emhoff, currently lives. 

Despite these changes, Harris and Emhoff will continue to consider their California mansion their primary residence. 

The estate recently made headlines after two individuals were arrested nearby for violating curfew, though they were initially suspected of looting. 

“They likely had no idea where they were,” a law enforcement official told NBC4 Los Angeles.  

Officials said the two individuals did not breach Harris’s residence, which is guarded by the U.S. Secret Service and the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Police Department. 

