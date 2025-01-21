WATCH: Unemployed Kamala Hits the Streets in Los Angeles

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The streets called, and she answered.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off her unemployment era by taking to Los Angeles on Monday and serving free meals to residents who lost their homes in the recent wildfires.

Video footage shared by The Washington Post on X captured Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, stepping out of a security motorcade to greet Jason Collis, chief relief officer at the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides food to people in need.

As her first stop back in Los Angeles, @KamalaHarris stops at one of the 60 @WCKitchen locations that is serving families impacted by the LA fires. (This one in Altadena) pic.twitter.com/KDEdnPfZ7m — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) January 21, 2025

Soon after, Harris reportedly returned to her $5 million mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, near the wildfire zone where thousands of homes were destroyed.

It remains unknown what Harris’s next political move will be. However, growing rumors continue to suggest she may run for California governor in 2026 before announcing a White House run in the 2028 cycle.

Running for both offices would likely backfire, as it would require her to mount a presidential campaign within months of being elected governor.

In Altadena, @KamalaHarris tells families who have come to pick up meals from @WCKitchen that she and Doug wanted to make their first stop after touching down in CA here to thank volunteers and meet people affected by the fires. pic.twitter.com/oxrHPh5OXY — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) January 21, 2025

The speculation comes just days after Harris faced backlash for her infamous word salads. Last week, Harris tried to deliver a message of encouragement to affected Angelenos but stumbled through a puzzling and incoherent statement.

“It’s critically important that, to the extent you can find anything that gives you an ability to be patient in this extremely dangerous and unprecedented crisis, that you do,” Harris said.

🚨 NOW: KAMALA OFFERS WORD SALAD TO FIRE VICTIMS “It's critically important that, to the extent you can find anything that gives you an ability to be patient in this extremely dangerous and unprecedented crisis, that you do.” Man, America dodged a BULLET pic.twitter.com/xR79cYYZCj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 14, 2025

Emhoff, meanwhile, is returning to his legal career. A former litigator and entertainment law expert, Emhoff reportedly plans to split his time between New York and Los Angeles for a new job, CBS News reported Sunday.

This has prompted the couple to begin apartment hunting in Manhattan, where Emhoff’s daughter, Ella Emhoff, currently lives.

Despite these changes, Harris and Emhoff will continue to consider their California mansion their primary residence.

The estate recently made headlines after two individuals were arrested nearby for violating curfew, though they were initially suspected of looting.

“They likely had no idea where they were,” a law enforcement official told NBC4 Los Angeles.

Officials said the two individuals did not breach Harris’s residence, which is guarded by the U.S. Secret Service and the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Police Department.