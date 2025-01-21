PROMISES KEPT: Trump Signs 41 Executive Orders, Talks to Press More than Biden’s Entire Term

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President Donald Trump signed 41 executive orders Monday just hours after taking the oath of office, including orders declaring national emergencies on the border and energy, one ending birthright citizenship for illegal migrants and others declaring two genders—male and female—and ending diversity, equity and inclusion madness.

After his indoor inaugural parade, Trump took the stage at the Capital One Arena where he signed eight executive orders in front of an audience of thousands. The crowd went wild as he rescinded 78 Biden-era executive actions with the stroke of a pen.

Before tossing the pens he used into the audience, Trump froze federal hiring, ended remote work for government workers and moved to address the cost-of-living crisis. He also pulled out of the Paris climate agreement, moved to protect free speech and end federal censorship.

Trump shrugged his shoulders when he signed an executive order ending the weaponization of the federal government against the previous administration and political adversaries. Former President Joe Biden preemptively pardoned his family members, Mark Milley, Anthony Fauci, members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee and police officers who testified to the committee as Trump was preoccupied with inaugural festivities.

“I was surprised that President Biden would go and pardon his own family, because that makes him look very guilty,” Trump said later while signing more executive orders from the Oval Office.

For roughly 30 minutes, Trump took dozens of questions from reporters as he signed additional executive orders renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” revoking the security clearances of 51 intelligence officials who interfered in the 2020 election and pardoning Jan. 6, 2021 prisoners.

He established the Department of Government Efficiency and extended TikTok’s deadline to 75 days to avoid shutdown in the U.S.

President Trump: “How many news conferences has Biden done like this?” “Zero.” TRANSPARENCY IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/v3bUZ98qBz — Margo Martin (@margomartin) January 21, 2025

When asked by Fox News’s Peter Doocy about TikTok as a national security threat, Trump said of his idea for the U.S. to have a joint venture with the Chinese-owned, popular app’s owners, “If I don’t do the deal, it’s worthless. Worth nothing. If I do the deal, it’s worth maybe a trillion dollars. A trillion!”

As he openly answered more questions, Trump also designated cartels as terrorist organizations and withdrew the U.S. from the World Health Organization.

“How many news conferences has Biden done like this?” Trump asked Doocy.

Doocy responded, “Like this? Zero.”

#WATCH | Washington, DC: "…Oh!…Thank you, it could have been years before we got this..," says US President #DonaldTrump as he discovers a letter for him from former President Joe Biden. (Source: US Network Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/PxSdongW30 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2025

During the impromptu press conference, Doocy asked Trump about Biden’s outgoing letter. Trump then opened his desk drawer and revealed Biden’s envelop, teasing, “We should all read it together.” However, he kept the letter private and continued signing executive orders.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.