Kamala’s Hot Mic Catches Flunkies Feeding Her Questions During Hurricane ‘Live Broadcast’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris was heard talking to an apparent aide before asking a question Wednesday during her joint Hurricane Milton response briefing with President Joe Biden.

The Democrat nominee’s open mic caught Harris saying “live broadcast” as she covered her mouth with interlaced fingers.

As soon as National Weather Service Director Ken Graham finished speaking about the storm, Harris then dropped her hands and said, “Hey Ken, I have a question for you. You mentioned words matter and, um, I know there’s a lot of media following this briefing…”

Harris then asked Graham about false perceptions that Hurricane Milton was not as dangerous because it had been downgraded from a Category 5 to a Category 4 storm, according to C-SPAN footage.

The Trump campaign quickly posted the clip of Harris’s latest gaffe on X, calling her “a total fraud.”

Kamala can be heard telling an aide (who is feeding her questions) that it's a "live broadcast" before immediately asking the question. She's a total fraud. pic.twitter.com/jWQteg20Ep — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

Social media users accused Harris of being fed questions to ask in the briefing.

“Kamala Harris is currently getting briefed on Hurricane Milton and got caught in 4k telling her handlers ‘it’s a live broadcast’ while being fed the questions to ask. LMAO,” wrote former Daily Caller social-media editor Greg Price.

Kamala Harris is currently getting briefed on Hurricane Milton and got caught in 4k telling her handlers "it's a live broadcast" while being fed the questions to ask. LMFAOpic.twitter.com/cDQsoWatel — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2024

Another X user, @stayingsaneusa, joked that Harris was “really slick” for covering her face as she spoke.

🤣 And she is really slick in covering her face while saying that. LOL pic.twitter.com/wmUo6Ti50T — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) October 9, 2024

“If you need MORE proof Kamala is merely an incompetent puppet, here it is,” wrote conservative journalist Nick Sortor.

PATHETIC: Kamala Harris just forgot to mute her mic while telling the intern feeding her Hurricane questions that “it’s a live broadcast.” If you needed MORE proof Kamala is merely an incompetent puppet, here it is. pic.twitter.com/dYwmyHfUYA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 9, 2024

“When you realize what a fraud this woman is, you can’t unsee it,” noted Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

BUSTED!! Kamala is heard telling an aide who is feeding her questions, that it’s a “live broadcast. She then asks the question she was presumably given. When you realize what a fraud this woman is, you can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/ejRHtOPUlm — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 9, 2024

Harris is no stranger to struggling with words. The Democratic nominee awkwardly repeated the phrase “32 days” Friday at a Michigan rally when her teleprompter stopped working.

Kamala's teleprompter briefly went out at the beginning of her speech — you can tell the exact moment it happened. She had absolutely no idea what to do or say. Humiliating. pic.twitter.com/287bSswwgS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

Make this go viral, Kamala had a Nova h1 audio earrings, she had headphones on… what a cheater… don’t believe me look them up ( Nova h1 audio earrings ) #Maga #Trump2024Vance pic.twitter.com/h4T4ITXxHV — Jose (@jcpstudio) September 11, 2024

Kamala's Nova H1 Audio Earrings? Be a shame if they got a ton of inquiries at the email listed on their website. pic.twitter.com/WBVzosDfg7 — Next News Network 🇺🇲 (@NextNewsNetwork) September 11, 2024

Social media users also accused Harris of wearing Nova H1 audio earphones during her Sept. 10 ABC News debate against Republican opponent Donald Trump, which various left-leaning media outlets dismissed as a right-wing “false claim.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer also published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.