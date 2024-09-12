Quantcast
Thursday, September 12, 2024

Trump Supporters Claim Kamala Harris Used Headphone-Earring During Debate

'Nothing is what it seems...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Conservatives and Trump supporters recently claimed that Kamala Harris used a secret earpiece disguised as earrings during the Sept. 10, 2024, presidential debate.

The Daily Mail reported that critics alleged that the gold pearl loops are a pair of smart audio earrings engineered by German start-up company NOVA. However, the news source claimed that Harris wore Tiffany’s earrings, adding that the only similarity is that they both feature a pearl.

“There’s a major issue with this debate. I told myself she was fed what to say during the debate, and my hunch was right. Nova is the world’s first and only wireless earphone earrings. Nothing is what it seems,” @Maveapproach wrote.

The person behind the account then shared a photo of Harris during the debate, displaying her earrings. He also shared a link to the NOVA H1 Audio Earrings, allegedly the “first clip-on earphones on the planet.”

On its Kickstarter page, the earpiece’s creators claimed that the earrings placed on the earlobes can “project sound from inside the pearl straight into your ear canal.”

“Two tiny high-end microphones are integrated into each Earring, providing the user with crystal clear phone calls and wind-noise cancelation. These earrings are fully packed with the latest technology embedded in real pearls to provide you with music, phone calls and digital assistants all day long,” the creators said.

The news source claimed that, aside from the earring, which retails for around $625 and is available in gold, there are no other similarities with the earrings that Harris wore on the debate night. The NOVA earrings appear almost half-moon-shaped, while Harris’s earrings had a double gold loop under the gemstone.

Harris’s supporters, who are usually ready to sacrifice the truth on the woke altar to push the far-left agenda, took a rare opportunity to point out that Harris’s earrings are nearly identical to a pair of Tiffany’s earrings that retailed for over $2,000.

The fact that the earrings turned out to be just earrings, however, also doesn’t help the leftists’ narrative since it still shows that Harris, a taxpayer-funded politician, wears $2,000 earrings while regular Americans are struggling with feeding their families because of the Biden-Harris economy.

