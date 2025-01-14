Quantcast
Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Report: CIA HR Programs Include Transgender Lecture, ‘Loving Day’ and Dog Lessons

'I suspect  Ratcliffe is going to come in like a wrecking ball to the woke deep staters...'

Posted by Ken Silva
National Security Administration
National Security Administration / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail published a trove of internal CIA flyers on Monday, which show that the agency promoted a lecture by the highest ranking transgender officer in the armed forces; a celebration of “Loving Day,” sessions on “equity assurance training” and other diversity, equity and inclusion-themed programs.

“For Pride Month last year, CIA agents were invited to a lecture by Admiral Rachel Levine, assistant secretary at Health and Human Services, the first openly transgender four-star officer in the armed forces, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

“A year before, CIA headquarters held a week of events to mark ‘Loving Day,’ the anniversary of a 1967 court judgment allowing interracial marriages in Virginia,” the site reported.

“Then there are support groups for people getting divorced; ‘Orange Shirt Day,’ to remember indigenous people affected by their experiences in residential schools; ‘intentional parenting’ sessions; and even lessons in importing dogs from overseas postings.”

The Daily Mail said the flyers came from disgruntled CIA staff. The newspaper quoted an anonymous 20-year veteran who said the agency is promoting DEI at the expense of competency.

“When diversity became the overriding emphasis it ends up like the old rule of convoys when the ships traveled at the speed of the slowest boat,” the officer told the Daily Mail. “And that’s what we ended up with.”

Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director, John Radcliffe, has promised to curtail DEI within the agency.

“I suspect  Ratcliffe is going to come in like a wrecking ball to the woke deep staters,” an anonymous source told the Daily Mail.

“The mission is all he cares about. No more politicized intelligence products. No more social experiments. Nothing and no one that distracts from the mission of collecting foreign intelligence and keeping Americans safe.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Harris Breaks Tradition, Snubs Vance on Visit to Vice President’s Residence
Next article
CBO: American Birthrate Plummeting, Immigration to Drive Future Population Growth

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com