Report: CIA HR Programs Include Transgender Lecture, ‘Loving Day’ and Dog Lessons

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail published a trove of internal CIA flyers on Monday, which show that the agency promoted a lecture by the highest ranking transgender officer in the armed forces; a celebration of “Loving Day,” sessions on “equity assurance training” and other diversity, equity and inclusion-themed programs.

“For Pride Month last year, CIA agents were invited to a lecture by Admiral Rachel Levine, assistant secretary at Health and Human Services, the first openly transgender four-star officer in the armed forces, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

“A year before, CIA headquarters held a week of events to mark ‘Loving Day,’ the anniversary of a 1967 court judgment allowing interracial marriages in Virginia,” the site reported.

“Then there are support groups for people getting divorced; ‘Orange Shirt Day,’ to remember indigenous people affected by their experiences in residential schools; ‘intentional parenting’ sessions; and even lessons in importing dogs from overseas postings.”

The Daily Mail said the flyers came from disgruntled CIA staff. The newspaper quoted an anonymous 20-year veteran who said the agency is promoting DEI at the expense of competency.

“When diversity became the overriding emphasis it ends up like the old rule of convoys when the ships traveled at the speed of the slowest boat,” the officer told the Daily Mail. “And that’s what we ended up with.”

Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director, John Radcliffe, has promised to curtail DEI within the agency.

“I suspect Ratcliffe is going to come in like a wrecking ball to the woke deep staters,” an anonymous source told the Daily Mail.

“The mission is all he cares about. No more politicized intelligence products. No more social experiments. Nothing and no one that distracts from the mission of collecting foreign intelligence and keeping Americans safe.”

