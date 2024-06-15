Quantcast
Sunday, June 16, 2024

Kamala Harris Says She Curses More Because She Is Veep

'I had to! I had to!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: The Drew Barrymore Show via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kamala Harris said that she started to curse more after she got into the White House in 2021.

During a wide-ranging interview, a propagandist from the far-left magazine asked Harris what she’s done differently since getting into the White House. In response, Harris said that she started to curse more, mentioning how she recently dropped an F-bomb during a live-streamed White House event.

“I had to! I had to!” Harris said, after telling the White House group that sometimes “you need to kick that f***ing door down,” referring to taking opportunities.

“What have I done differently since I’ve been in this office? I curse more! Although, kind of. I don’t know. It’s not a new language to me, and I think when one speaks the language, one should get the pronunciation down. My pronunciation is very good, thank you very much!” she said, while adding her infamous maniacal laugh.

Instead of apologizing for the inappropriate language, Harris embraced it, adding that cursing is “not accepting the status quo.”

“So approaching my work — always challenging traditions, not accepting the status quo, knowing what’s possible, even if it hasn’t been done before — I also know how difficult it can be to propose and require new approaches. When people hear ‘status quo,’ they think, ‘Oh, static.’ But let me tell you — and it’s a learned experience for me — the status quo is anything but static. The status quo is quite dynamic. You start trying to change the status quo, you f*** with the status quo, it will fight you.”

Harris was also asked during the same interview about an abortion case in front of the Supreme Court and Harris had nothing better to do than curse again.

“It’s f***ed up,” she said.

