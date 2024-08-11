Kamala Harris Plagiarizes Trump’s ‘No Tax on Tips’ Policy, Reversing Her Own Policy

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday marking their first appearance in the state of Nevada, additionally announcing their first policy initiative.

Harris declared that, if elected, she would “eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers.”

However, the concept was blasted as being plagiarized from a previous announcement made by former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Trump originally rolled out the policy pitch in June, also at a Las Vegas rally, earning the immediate endorsement of the Culinary Union.

“When I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips,” the former President announced two months before Harris.

Kamala stole 'No Tax on Tips' from Trump… She could've done this at some point over the past 3.5 years… Next, she'll pretend she came up with "Make America Great Again" pic.twitter.com/PPtuWVTzTM — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 11, 2024

The Internal Revenue Service’s initiative to crack down on underreported tips by service workers was first introduced under the Biden-Harris administration in November 2023 as a part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate that implemented the policy in the first place, and later bragged about her vote to do so on her official X page in March, pushing many to note the irony involved with her push to roll back her administration’s own policy.

Kamala Harris bragged about casting the tie-breaking vote for the bill that allowed the IRS to crack down on service workers tips. Now she's adopting Trump's 'no tax on tips' proposal. Will she admit that her vote was a mistake and the IRA was bad for America? pic.twitter.com/5vjUKan7m6 — @amuse (@amuse) August 11, 2024

“Despite the Harris administration rolling out a new enforcement program just last year to collect more taxes on tips, Kamala Harris’s first policy proposal is a full plagiarizing of President Trump’s proposal to eliminate tip taxes for service industry workers,” read a press release from the Trump campaign on Saturday.

Conservative influencers on X were quick to note that the Harris campaign has failed to publish a policy agenda even three weeks after the Democratic Party’s coup of President Joe Biden.

“Her website has at least TEN donate buttons, but not a SINGLE POLICY,” wrote Nick Sorter, a conservative commentator on the social media platform.

Kamala Harris’s campaign website doesn’t have any policies on it. People don’t even know what the hell they are supporting. It’s incredible how much the media can polish a turd. pic.twitter.com/L3sBLKbpMv — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) August 6, 2024

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.