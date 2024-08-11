Quantcast
Sunday, August 11, 2024

Kamala Harris Plagiarizes Trump’s ‘No Tax on Tips’ Policy, Reversing Her Own Policy

'Kamala Harris’s first policy proposal is a full plagiarizing of President Trump’s proposal to eliminate tip taxes for service industry workers...'

Posted by Elias Irizarry
Kamala Harris speaks at a Las Vegas rally on August 10th / SCREENSHOT: @TrumpWarRoom via X.

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday marking their first appearance in the state of Nevada, additionally announcing their first policy initiative.

Harris declared that, if elected, she would “eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers.”

However, the concept was blasted as being plagiarized from a previous announcement made by former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Trump originally rolled out the policy pitch in June, also at a Las Vegas rally, earning the immediate endorsement of the Culinary Union.

“When I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips,” the former President announced two months before Harris.

The Internal Revenue Service’s initiative to crack down on underreported tips by service workers was first introduced under the Biden-Harris administration in November 2023 as a part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate that implemented the policy in the first place, and later bragged about her vote to do so on her official X page in March, pushing many to note the irony involved with her push to roll back her administration’s own policy.

“Despite the Harris administration rolling out a new enforcement program just last year to collect more taxes on tips, Kamala Harris’s first policy proposal is a full plagiarizing of President Trump’s proposal to eliminate tip taxes for service industry workers,” read a press release from the Trump campaign on Saturday.

Conservative influencers on X were quick to note that the Harris campaign has failed to publish a policy agenda even three weeks after the Democratic Party’s coup of President Joe Biden.

“Her website has at least TEN donate buttons, but not a SINGLE POLICY,” wrote Nick Sorter, a conservative commentator on the social media platform.

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Black Police Officer Nearly Killed By BLM Rioters on 10th Anniversary of Ferguson Riots

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com