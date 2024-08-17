Kamala Harris Plagiarizes Another Trump Policy

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kamala Harris decided to steal another economic policy supported by Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance, R–Ohio.

On Aug. 16, 2024, the Harris campaign announced that she supports a $6,000 child tax credit.

The campaign said that her expanded child tax credit involves “up to $6,000 in total tax relief for middle-income and low-income families for the first year of their child’s life when a family’s expenses are highest—with cribs, diapers, car seats and more—and many parents are still forced to forgo income as they take time off from their job.”

The announcement came just days after Vance said he would support doubling the child tax credit to $5,000.

“I’d love to see a child tax credit that’s $5,000 per child,” he said in an Aug. 11, 2024, interview with CBS.

A Trump campaign official told Semafor that Trump “will consider a significant expansion of the child tax credit that applies to American families. President Trump respects and listens to his running mate, Senator Vance.”

The Daily Wire reported that Harris stole another idea from the Trump-Vance campaign not so long ago: eliminating taxes on service workers’ tips.

“It is my promise to everyone here that when I am president, we will continue our fighting for working families of America, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers,” she said at a Las Vegas rally on Aug. 10, 2024, just weeks after Trump announced his policy during his Las Vegas rally in June.

Soon after Harris announced the “no tax on tips” policy, the Trump-Vance campaign accused her of stealing.

“Kamala Harris, whose ‘Honeymoon’ period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy. The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea – She has no ideas, she can only steal from me. Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY – It won’t happen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.