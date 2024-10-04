Quantcast
Thursday, October 3, 2024

Kamala Harris Explains Her ’90s Butch Haircut Choices

'One of my names was ‘C-Cubed’ ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris spoke candidly about her decision to chop her hair off in the ‘90s, opting for a sterner and more serious look that matched her alleged personality during her time at Howard University. 

In an interview with Buzzfeed, dated April 22, Harris claimed she grew tired of upkeeping her long hair and could not afford salon visits, despite both her parents being highly acclaimed academics. 

“I had decided I was going to through my college years have short hair,” Harris said during the interview while reflecting on her past hairstyles.  

“It was just easy instead of having, you know, to deal with the amount of time that it takes to do your own hair or get it done, which I really couldn’t afford to do,” she added. 

Harris later reiterated that the pixie cut was “just easy,” and that when she was in college, she “didn’t want to have to put that kind of time into worrying about my hair.” 

While the interview was originally taped and published earlier this year, Buzzfeed reshared the clip on X on Wednesday, where it has since garnered nearly 700,000 views.

Many viewers were unaware that the interview was from earlier this year, and the unserious nature of Harris’s reflections drew ire from conservatives, who pointed out that many Americans are still grappling with the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

In the clip, Harris also discussed her hair when she was elected San Francisco district attorney in 2003. “I decided I wanted to grow out my hair the blow dry was just to make it a little bit more manageable,” she said while holding a photo taken at the time. 

She also opened up about going viral earlier in the year when she shared her hair-drying technique with actress Keke Palmer.  

“I know a lot of people saw my interview with Keke Palmer—and yes, it’s the round brush not the hot iron. That’s how I do it,” she added. 

This was not the first time old photos of Harris attracted attention. In an interview with NowThis, Harris was asked about a photograph of her with a serious expression and short hair. 

“So, this is a photograph when I was joining my sorority during a particularly active week… in front of Rankin Chapel,” she said. “One of my names was ‘C-Cubed’ for cool, calm and collected.” 

