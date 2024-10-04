Disney Marks 10/7 Anniversary by Trotting Out Whiny, Pro-Hamas ‘Snow White’

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Rachel Zegler, the star of the upcoming live-action Snow White, is back in the spotlight after making controversial pro-Hamas comments during an interview with Variety.

Last year, Zegler drew attention for calling the animated prince from the 1937 film a “creepy stalker,” and now her latest remarks have sparked another wave of backlash.

In the interview, Zegler expressed her opposition to Israel’s military strikes on Gaza to root out Hamas terrorists, saying “free Palestine” and emphasizing her desire to use her platform to “advocate for the Palestinian people.”

This comes just days before the one-year anniversary of the barbaric surprise attack on Israel, during which insurgents sieged Israeli settlements, torturing and slaughtering innocent families, with some 1,200 killed and hundreds more taken hostage.

Gazan officials estimate about 40,000 Palestinians have been killed—about half of whom are Hamas fighters. The terrorists frequently use civilians as human shields, and many of the Palestinian citizens are complicit in harboring Hamas terrorists even if they are not, themselves, part of the group.

While she voiced solidarity with the Palestinian cause, she admitted, “I don’t have the answers” on how to resolve the ongoing war.

“I don’t think any celebrity making a political statement has the answers,” she added. “But we can share donation links to ensure these people receive the money, care, and aid they need.”

Despite her provocative political commentary, Zegler also sought to cast herself as a victim. She complained that her previous remarks about the animated prince were “willfully” misinterpreted in an effort to tear women down.

During the interview, which was intended to promote the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic, Zegler also expressed her disdain for Los Angeles, while using language unbefitting of a squeaky-clean Disney princess.

“I kind of can’t stand this town. It’s stifling and isolating and weird,” she griped. “In New York, nobody gives a f**k.”

Zegler’s previous comments about the prince ignited a firestorm of backlash, forcing the House of Mouse to delay the film’s release by a year to March 2025.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the studio is conducting extensive reshoots to address the backlash, some of which revolved around the questionable decision to replace the dwarfs with a motley array of woke cultural stereotypes. They have now been reshot as computer-generated characters.

Disney has almost completely rewritten its live-action Snow White film, with extensive reshoots. The movie has been delayed by a full year from March 22, 2024 to March 21, 2025. Among the things that ended up on the cutting room floor are the “diverse” dwarves, replaced now with… pic.twitter.com/ykH4zAajvY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2023

Some also speculated that the studio feared competition from a more traditional remake of the Brother Grimm classic that is due to be released this fall by the Daily Wire’s Bentkey production studio, staring popular conservative host Brett Cooper.