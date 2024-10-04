Quantcast
Thursday, October 3, 2024

Disney Marks 10/7 Anniversary by Trotting Out Whiny, Pro-Hamas ‘Snow White’

'I kind of can’t stand this town. It’s stifling and isolating and weird. In New York, nobody gives a f**k...'

Posted by Chris Cella Jr.
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler as 'Snow White' / IMAGE: Walt Disney Studios via YouTube

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Rachel Zegler, the star of the upcoming live-action Snow White, is back in the spotlight after making controversial pro-Hamas comments during an interview with Variety.

Last year, Zegler drew attention for calling the animated prince from the 1937 film a “creepy stalker,” and now her latest remarks have sparked another wave of backlash.

In the interview, Zegler expressed her opposition to Israel’s military strikes on Gaza to root out Hamas terrorists, saying “free Palestine” and emphasizing her desire to use her platform to “advocate for the Palestinian people.”

This comes just days before the one-year anniversary of the barbaric surprise attack on Israel, during which insurgents sieged Israeli settlements, torturing and slaughtering innocent families, with some 1,200 killed and hundreds more taken hostage.

Gazan officials estimate about 40,000 Palestinians have been killed—about half of whom are Hamas fighters. The terrorists frequently use civilians as human shields, and many of the Palestinian citizens are complicit in harboring Hamas terrorists even if they are not, themselves, part of the group.

While she voiced solidarity with the Palestinian cause, she admitted, “I don’t have the answers” on how to resolve the ongoing war.

“I don’t think any celebrity making a political statement has the answers,” she added. “But we can share donation links to ensure these people receive the money, care, and aid they need.”

Despite her provocative political commentary, Zegler also sought to cast herself as a victim. She complained that her previous remarks about the animated prince were “willfully” misinterpreted in an effort to tear women down.

During the interview, which was intended to promote the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic, Zegler also expressed her disdain for Los Angeles, while using language unbefitting of a squeaky-clean Disney princess.

“I kind of can’t stand this town. It’s stifling and isolating and weird,” she griped. “In New York, nobody gives a f**k.”

Zegler’s previous comments about the prince ignited a firestorm of backlash, forcing the House of Mouse to delay the film’s release by a year to March 2025.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the studio is conducting extensive reshoots to address the backlash, some of which revolved around the questionable decision to replace the dwarfs with a motley array of woke cultural stereotypes. They have now been reshot as computer-generated characters.

Some also speculated that the studio feared competition from a more traditional remake of the Brother Grimm classic that is due to be released this fall by the Daily Wire’s Bentkey production studio, staring popular conservative host Brett Cooper.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
