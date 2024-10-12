Report: Kamala Used ‘Earpiece’ Earrings at All Recent Media Appearances

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Rumors about Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris using earpiece disguised as pearl-shaped earrings resurfaced after it was noted that she used the now-infamous earrings at all of her recent media appearances, such as The View, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show and CBS News 60 Minutes interview.

Andrei Azarkin, the host of On the Radar show on YouTube and a U.S. Army veteran, recently noticed that Harris wore the same pearl-shaped earrings to her recent media appearances and talked about it in one of his latest videos.

Headline USA translated the video since Azarkin was talking in Russian.

“You know what I noticed? Amazing,” he said. “I noticed that Harris [on the 60 Minutes interview] [wore the same pear-shaped earrings], just like she did at previous interviews and the presidential debate with [Republican presidential candidate] Donald Trump.”

Azarkin then urged his listeners to verify this information themselves.

“You will notice that on almost all photos of Harris when she talks to journalists and regular Americans, she wears these earrings,” he said, joking by coming up with absurd excuses for this insane coincidence.

“It’s possible that Kamala Harris simply doesn’t have any other earrings to wear. She’s so poor. She’s so miserable. These are the only earrings she wears, and she inherited them from her grandmother. It’s possible she has horrible image-makers. It’s possible she is so in love with these earrings that she only wants to wear them,” he said.

After he stopped horsing around, Azarkin once again asked why Harris only wore these earrings.

“We are being accused of being conspiracy theorists,” he said before making jokes again. “Maybe Kamala Harris has such a bad taste [in jewelry] that she doesn’t know, as a woman, that she needs to change it up occasionally. I don’t know. It’s possible. I obviously don’t know her — thankfully — but I find it suspicious and worth paying attention to it.”

Azarkin was right in his assessment. Harris appeared on 60 Minutes, Stern’s show, Colbert’s show, The View and other places wearing the pear-shaped earrings.

Rumors about the headphones disguised as earrings started to spread after the Harris-Trump debate, with people noticing the striking similarity between what Harris wore at the debate and the new headphones disguised as earrings.