Saturday, October 12, 2024

‘Accent Switch Kamala’ Barbie Hilariously Mocks Harris’s Changing Personas

'Oh bonjour! ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Meet the hilarious “Accent Switch Kamala”—a fictional Barbie inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris’s ever-changing accents. 

The satirical Barbie was created by the comedy X page Snicklink, which released a mock advertisement for the product on Friday.

“Who needs personality when you can switch who you are with the push of a button,” a commercial voiceover announced, introducing the “Accent Switch Kamala” Barbie. 

The ad featured Harris delivering speeches in various accents, poking fun at several real-life instances where the vice president mysteriously shifted her diction depending on the setting.

“Oh, hello, young lady. Quite a marvelous day, innit?” the doll said, speaking in a British accent. 

Suddenly, the doll shifted to an American accent: “Well, hi there, little nugget. I’m gonna be the first black female president of the United States of Americuh.” 

The voiceover cut in again, advertising that “Accent Switch Kamala” can “emulate any accent you like as long as it grants her credibility.”

The doll even channeled a French accent, saying, “Oh bonjour! Tu aimes les croissants?” 

Next up is an Oktoberfest-themed line: “Guten Tag! Sie lieben, I brought Wurst! Uf da, ufa da! Ha ha ha!” (which, according to online language translation tools, loosely translates to “Good day, I brought sausage.”) 

In one of the funnier moments, the doll mimicked Darth Vader, telling Luke Skywalker, “I am your mother.” 

The ad doesn’t stop there, also poking fun at Harris’s political career.

The mocking ad announced that the doll comes with “two bags” of campaign cash, a “blind eye” for illegal immigration and the “multi laugh 3000”—a generator that makes the doll laugh in any situation.

Even President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were mentioned. The ad also mentioned Harris’s Indian heritage, depicting her grandmother in traditional Indian attire.

Democrats have long brushed aside criticism that Harris adopts different accents depending on the situation, asserting that this is simply an example of “code-switching.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
