Quantcast
Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Flip-Flopping Kamala Dodges Question on Whether She Still Backs Reparations

'We need to speak truth about the generational impact of our history, in terms of the generational impact of slavery, the generational impact of redlining, of Jim Crow laws...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris dodged a question about whether she still supports reparations during a softball interview Tuesday with the National Association of Black Journalists, NBC News reported.

Politico writer Eugene Daniels, the NABJ moderator, noted that Harris had previously expressed support for a federal “commission,” modeled after those in blue states such as California, to consider a national reparations policy.

“Would you as president take different actions to create this commission, or do you believe it should happen in Congress?” Daniels asked Harris.

The vice president responded with a lengthy, vague non-answer.

“We need to speak truth about the generational impact of our history, in terms of the generational impact of slavery, the generational impact of redlining, of Jim Crow laws,” Harris began.

“I could go on and on and on,” she continued. “These are facts that have impact, and we need to speak truth about it. And we need to speak truth about it in a way that’s about deriving solutions.”

Harris added that she believed Congress, not the president, needed to take action on reparations.

“I’m not discounting the importance of any executive action, but ultimately Congress—because, if you’re going to talk about it in any substantial way, there will be hearings, there will be a level of public education and dialogue,” she said.

Harris was not asked whether she would encourage congressional Democrats to back a bill she co-sponsored while in the Senate, which would have created a federal committee to “study the history of U.S. slavery” and examine possible reparations payments to black Americans.

Harris’s refusal to commit to backing a reparations plan comes just one week after the New York City Council passed a bill to establish its own reparations commission.

The measure calls for the creation of a “truth, healing, and reconciliation” task force to study the effects of slavery in New York City and whether monetary reparations are necessary.

During her failed 2019 presidential primary campaign, Harris offered a far less ambiguous reply while speaking to black activist Al Sharpton during a visit to his National Action Network.

“When I am elected president, I will sign that bill,” she said.

Harris indicated in a recent sit-down interview with CNN’s Dana Bash that her values haven’t changed since her controversial 2019 run, despite countless flip-flops on policy.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Woman in Critical Condition after Hospital Demands 3 Vaccines for Blood Transfusion
Next article
The Party’s Over: Iconic Tupperware Brands Seeks Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com