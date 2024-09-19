Quantcast
Woman in Critical Condition after Hospital Demands 3 Vaccines for Blood Transfusion

'The hospital is allegedly now intentionally neglecting her, and gaslighting her visual and obvious vaccine injuries...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Alexis Lorenze before receiving the vaccines / PHOTO: Times Now News via the official website

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Big Pharma recently exposed itself as a very corrupt industry that doesn’t care if regular people die as a result of them earning a lot of money. 

It was recently reported that Alexis Lorenze, a Florida native currently living in California, was admitted to the University of California, Irving Medical Center for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria.

However, doctors at the hospital refused to treat Lorenze unless she received vaccines for tetanus, meningitis and pneumonia before a blood transfusion. Lorenze posted a video explaining the situation on different social media platforms, stating that all three vaccines led to a severe reaction since they were reportedly administered simultaneously.

According to Times Now News, Lorenze contacted a lawyer after the incident, blaming the center for what happened to her.

In one of her other social media posts, Lorenze asked people following her to make sure “this place gets sh*t down as my last wish.”

Lorenze’s father, Todd, also had been documenting her condition on Facebook, showing in the photos of his daughter with a swollen face and dark red marks on her body.

In his latest Facebook update, Todd wrote that his daughter is currently in the intensive care unit and will soon be transferred to another hospital. Investigative journalist Steve Kirsch posted a video with two Vaccine Safety Research Foundation officials confirming that Alexis will be transferred to a different place.

Times Now News also reported that the hospital has not responded to the allegations yet.

“The hospital is allegedly now intentionally neglecting her, and gaslighting her visual and obvious vaccine injuries,” @DiedSuddenly_ wrote.

After Lorenze’s posts went viral, many people expressed their support and prayers for her fast recovery, while also creating donation pages on GiveSendGo and VSRF, an Initiative of the Kirsch Foundation.

One of the people from the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation also recently released a statement saying that Alexis is now doing much better because she finally received the treatment she needed.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
