Thursday, October 16, 2025

Kamala Claims She Was ‘Most Qualified’ Person Ever to Run for President

Among the Democrats parroting that claim were Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two on departure from Detroit, at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAEmbattled former Vice President Kamala Harris recently boasted that she was once called the “most qualified” presidential candidate in U.S. history.

Speaking at an event promoting her new book, Harris told podcast host Kara Swisher that “some people” had made the puzzling comparison. 

“Well, some people have actually said I’m, I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president,” Harris said amid a broad conversation about the 2024 election. 

Swisher replied, “I like your … ‘some people say.’ Very nice, but go ahead.” 

“I’m just speaking facts,” Harris responded. 

Harris didn’t name who supposedly made the claim, but the comment echoed a talking point Democrats pushed before her 2024 defeat. 

Among the Democrats parroting that claim were Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. 

Still, Harris’s boast implied she considered herself more qualified than past giants of American history, including George Washington, who led the Continental Army in the Revolution, Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, the five-star general who commanded Allied forces in World War II. 

Despite what Harris viewed as an impressive résumé, her political career has long been plagued by questions about competence and credibility. 

When she was first elected San Francisco district attorney, critics credited Willie Brown, her former lover and influential politician, for jump-starting her political career. 

Her 2010 race for California attorney general was one of the closest in the state’s history, with Harris barely defeating Republican Steve Cooley by less than one percentage point. 

She later won a Senate seat but quickly launched a failed presidential campaign in 2019, dropping out before early voting began. 

She was later tapped as Joe Biden’s running mate after he pledged to choose a woman of color. 

Harris’s tenure was vice president was also marred by plummeting approval ratings, gaffes and scandals. 

Her political career came to an end when she was defeated by President Donald Trump in the 2024 election despite Trump facing multiple indictments, GOP opposition and relentless attacks from the media. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Justice Jackson Compares Black Voters to the Disabled
Next article
Trump, Patel Tout ‘Historic’ Crime Crackdown

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com