Kamala Claims She Was ‘Most Qualified’ Person Ever to Run for President

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled former Vice President Kamala Harris recently boasted that she was once called the “most qualified” presidential candidate in U.S. history.

Speaking at an event promoting her new book, Harris told podcast host Kara Swisher that “some people” had made the puzzling comparison.

“Well, some people have actually said I’m, I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president,” Harris said amid a broad conversation about the 2024 election.

Swisher replied, “I like your … ‘some people say.’ Very nice, but go ahead.”

“I’m just speaking facts,” Harris responded.

Kamala: “Some people have said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president." 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/c8jkdtiLpM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2025

Harris didn’t name who supposedly made the claim, but the comment echoed a talking point Democrats pushed before her 2024 defeat.

Among the Democrats parroting that claim were Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Still, Harris’s boast implied she considered herself more qualified than past giants of American history, including George Washington, who led the Continental Army in the Revolution, Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, the five-star general who commanded Allied forces in World War II.

Despite what Harris viewed as an impressive résumé, her political career has long been plagued by questions about competence and credibility.

When she was first elected San Francisco district attorney, critics credited Willie Brown, her former lover and influential politician, for jump-starting her political career.

Her 2010 race for California attorney general was one of the closest in the state’s history, with Harris barely defeating Republican Steve Cooley by less than one percentage point.

She later won a Senate seat but quickly launched a failed presidential campaign in 2019, dropping out before early voting began.

She was later tapped as Joe Biden’s running mate after he pledged to choose a woman of color.

Harris’s tenure was vice president was also marred by plummeting approval ratings, gaffes and scandals.

Her political career came to an end when she was defeated by President Donald Trump in the 2024 election despite Trump facing multiple indictments, GOP opposition and relentless attacks from the media.