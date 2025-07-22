Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Justice Department Wants to Interview Jeffrey Epstein’s Former Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls...

(Headline USA)  The Department of Justice wants to interview Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of helping the financier sexually abuse underage girls and is now serving a lengthy prison sentence, a senior official said Tuesday.

If Maxwell “has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a post on X, adding that President Donald Trump ”has told us to release all credible evidence.” A lawyer for Maxwell confirmed there were discussions with the government.

The overture to attorneys for Maxwell, who in 2022 was sentenced to 20 years in prison, is part of an ongoing Justice Department effort to cast itself as transparent following fierce backlash from parts of Trump’s base over an earlier refusal to release additional records in the Epstein investigation.

As part of that effort, the Justice Department, acting at the direction of the Republican president, last week asked a court to unseal grand jury transcripts from the case.

Epstein, who reportedly killed himself in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial, sexually abused children hundreds of times over more than a decade, exploiting vulnerable girls as young as 14, authorities say. He couldn’t have done so without the help of Maxwell, his longtime companion, prosecutors say.

The Justice Department had said in a two-page memo this month that it had not uncovered evidence to charge anyone else in connection with Epstein’s abuse. But Blanche said in his social media post that the Justice Department “does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead.”

He said in his post that, at the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi, he has “communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department.” He said he anticipated meeting with Maxwell in the coming days.

A lawyer for Maxwell, David Oscar Markus, said Tuesday in a statement: “I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Two judges who will decide whether to release the grand jury transcripts, Paul Engelmayer and Richard Berman, noted in nearly identical orders Tuesday that the records can be made public only under special circumstances, and they said the Justice Department hadn’t provided them with enough information.

They gave the government until July 29 to explain why it wants the transcripts released and describe how much of the information has previously been made public. They also want to hear from Epstein’s victims and from Maxwell by Aug. 5 as to whether they oppose or support disclosure of the records.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

