Judge Blasts President’s Pardon of Hunter Biden as Attempt to ‘Rewrite History’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Trump-appointed U.S. Judge Mark Scarsi has agreed to close the Justice Department’s case against Hunter Biden—but not before blasting President Joe Biden’s pardon of Hunter as an attempt to “rewrite history.”

Judge Scarsi agreed to close the case, even though Hunter didn’t file a copy of the pardon in his Monday motion to dismiss.

“The Court has yet to receive the pardon from the appropriate executive agency. The Court directs the Clerk to comply with court procedures for effecting a grant of clemency once the pardon is formally received, which will result in the termination of the case,” the judge said.

JUST IN: Judge Scarsi trashes President Biden’s pardon for his son and the letter justifying it — saying it’s an attempt to rewrite history and impugns judges and DOJ personnel from his own administration. pic.twitter.com/YmHRK8S9mp — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 4, 2024

“Subject to the following discussion, the Court assumes the pardon is effective and will dispose of the case,” he said.

While the judge expressed mild annoyance at having not received a certified copy of the pardon, his remarks about the pardon itself were even more scathing. He took particular issue with President Biden’s claims that Hunter was “treated differently.” Biden also falsely claimed that Hunter was late on his taxes due to his drug addiction.

“Upon pleading guilty to the charges in this case, Mr. Biden admitted that he engaged in tax evasion after this period of addiction,” the judge said, correcting the record.

Judge Scarsi further noted the irony in President Biden’s assertion that “no reasonable person who looks at the facts of [Mr. Biden’s] cases can reach any other conclusion than [Mr. Biden] was singled out only because he is [the President’s] son.”

“The President’s own Attorney General and Department of Justice personnel oversaw the investigation leading to the charges. In the President’s estimation, this legion of federal civil servants, the undersigned included, are unreasonable people,” the judge said.

President Biden’s pardon followed Hunter’s guilty plea to nine counts of tax crimes. He was previously convicted of three counts of making false statements on a federal gun purchase form. He is expected to be sentenced later this month.

The indictments followed years of investigation by Special Counsel David Weiss, which Republicans alleged was intentionally delayed allowing the statute of limitations to expire on certain offenses. Biden’s pardon stretches back to 2014.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.