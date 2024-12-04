Quantcast
Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Judge Blasts President’s Pardon of Hunter Biden as Attempt to ‘Rewrite History’

'The President’s own Attorney General and Department of Justice personnel oversaw the investigation leading to the charges. In the President’s estimation, this legion of federal civil servants, the undersigned included, are unreasonable people...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - Hunter Biden arrives at the O'Neill House Office Building for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2024. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday, May 9, that Biden's case on firearms charges should move forward. The ruling sets the stage for the trial to begin next month in Delaware. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Trump-appointed U.S. Judge Mark Scarsi has agreed to close the Justice Department’s case against Hunter Biden—but not before blasting President Joe Biden’s pardon of Hunter as an attempt to “rewrite history.”

Judge Scarsi agreed to close the case, even though Hunter didn’t file a copy of the pardon in his Monday motion to dismiss.

“The Court has yet to receive the pardon from the appropriate executive agency. The Court directs the Clerk to comply with court procedures for effecting a grant of clemency once the pardon is formally received, which will result in the termination of the case,” the judge said.

“Subject to the following discussion, the Court assumes the pardon is effective and will dispose of the case,” he said.

While the judge expressed mild annoyance at having not received a certified copy of the pardon, his remarks about the pardon itself were even more scathing. He took particular issue with President Biden’s claims that Hunter was “treated differently.” Biden also falsely claimed that Hunter was late on his taxes due to his drug addiction.

“Upon pleading guilty to the charges in this case, Mr. Biden admitted that he engaged in tax evasion after this period of addiction,” the judge said, correcting the record.

Judge Scarsi further noted the irony in President Biden’s assertion that “no reasonable person who looks at the facts of [Mr. Biden’s] cases can reach any other conclusion than [Mr. Biden] was singled out only because he is [the President’s] son.”

“The President’s own Attorney General and Department of Justice personnel oversaw the investigation leading to the charges. In the President’s estimation, this legion of federal civil servants, the undersigned included, are unreasonable people,” the judge said.

President Biden’s pardon followed Hunter’s guilty plea to nine counts of tax crimes. He was previously convicted of three counts of making false statements on a federal gun purchase form. He is expected to be sentenced later this month.

The indictments followed years of investigation by Special Counsel David Weiss, which Republicans alleged was intentionally delayed allowing the statute of limitations to expire on certain offenses. Biden’s pardon stretches back to 2014.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Commercial Real Estate Bond Distress at All-Time Highs
Next article
Russia Temporarily Bans Export of Gold and Silver Scrap

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com