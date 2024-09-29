Journalist’s On-Air Meltdown Over Hezbollah Leader’s Death Goes Viral

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Lebanese journalist broke down live on air after learning of Hassan Nasrallah’s death, the leader and co-founder of Hezbollah, a foreign designated terrorist organization.

Osman’s hysterical reaction occurred during a Saturday interview with RT, the Russian-owned channel. As Osman condemned the Israeli airstrikes in Hezbollah’s stronghold of Lebanon, RT anchor Nikki Aaron interrupted to inform viewers that Nasrallah was among the casualties.

“Marwa, so sorry to interrupt. We do now have official confirmation from the Hezbollah group of the death of Hassan Nasrallah. What’s your response?” Aaron asked.

The screen shifted to Osman, who appeared too stunned to speak, raising her hands in disbelief. She then shook her head and waved her hands, likely signaling her inability to continue with the interview.

RT Guest Breaks Down Live On Air When #Nasrallah Killing Confirmed South Lebanon-native & @PressTV host @Marwa__Osman said "all hell would have broken loose" had Russia's President Putin behaved like Israel's PM Netanyahu at the UNGA, before hearing the Hezbollah leader's death… pic.twitter.com/AP2MDPWRLz — RT_India (@RT_India_news) September 28, 2024

“I’m so sorry, let’s end the interview,” told the show’s producer as Osman disconnected her camera from the screen. “We were talking to Marwa Osman, journalist and TV show host—clearly, physically shaking by the breaking news we’re bringing you right now.”

Osman took to X to share her thoughts about the death of Hezbollah’s leader, calling him her “father,” “brother” and “essence” of her soul.

Oh, my father,

Oh, my brother,

Oh, the essence of my soul,

Oh, my mentor,

Oh, you who loved the resistance with your path, your voice, your patience, your determination, and your wisdom.

Even if we mourned you for eternity, it wouldn’t be enough.

I found out live on air, and I… — Marwa Osman || مروة عثمان (@Marwa__Osman) September 28, 2024

At the time of the broadcast, Nasrallah’s death had not been officially confirmed. The deadly airstrikes followed Hezbollah’s vicious attacks against Israel, which has been at war with Hezbollah-backed Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023.

Hezbollah is a political, militant and terrorist organization based in Lebanon, according to the National Counterterrorism Center, an office within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Hezbollah’s political arm, the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, holds several seats in Parliament.

The group announced its support for the Hamas attacks, which resulted in the brutal deaths of approximately 1,200 individuals in southern Israel.

In a press statement, President Joe Biden celebrated Nasrallah’s killing as a “measure of justice” for the countless American, Israeli and Lebanese victims of Hezbollah terrorism.

“The strike that killed Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas’s massacre on October 7, 2023. Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a ‘northern front’ against Israel,” Biden affirmed.