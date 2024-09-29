Biden-Harris DOJ Sues Alabama for Purging Non-Citizens from Voter Rolls

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden-Harris DOJ has sued Alabama in a bizarre attempt to block state officials from removing noncitizens from the voter rolls ahead of the November election.

The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen identified and inactivated 3,251 noncitizens registered to vote. His investigation found that the DHS had issued noncitizen identification numbers to these individuals. Allen subsequently ordered county officials to begin the process of removing these individuals from the voter rolls.

The DOJ claimed in the lawsuit that Allen’s removal of these noncitizens occurred too close to the Nov. 5 presidential election, allegedly violating the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

The act forbids any maintenance to voter rolls within 90 days of an election, claimed Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke in a press release on Saturday.

“As Election Day approaches, it is critical that Alabama redress voter confusion resulting from its list maintenance mailings sent in violation of federal law,” Clarke said.

The DOJ alleged that after Allen’s order, some native-born and naturalized citizens received letters informing them their voter records were inactivated.

These letters inform the individuals to complete voter registration forms no later than 14 days before the election.

Allen defended his actions to safeguard the voters in remarks to Headline USA. “I was elected Secretary of State by the people of Alabama, and it is my Constitutional duty to ensure that only American citizens vote in our elections.”

Allen said his office could not comment on the pending lawsuit where the Secretary of State was named as a defendant.

In a statement on Aug. 13, Allen acknowledged that some American citizens could be affected by the voter roll cleanup, suggesting it might have been avoided with federal collaboration on his election integrity efforts.

“I have been clear that I will not tolerate the participation of noncitizens in our elections,” Allen said at the time. Allen affirmed he provided the Alabama Attorney General for possible criminal prosecution and further investigation.

“I am hopeful that in the near future the federal government will change course and be helpful to states as we work to protect our elections,” he added in August.

Several Republican officials and conservative commentators criticized the DOJ over the baffling lawsuit in comments on X:

Can anyone explain to me why the DOJ is suing Alabama for removing non-citizens from voter rolls? I mean this seriously. I smell the tea in the harbor on this one. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 28, 2024

This is literally treason. The Biden-Harris regime is suing Alabama to keep illegals on the voter rolls. https://t.co/eSV9VJPUrW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 28, 2024

The actual details of this DOJ lawsuit against Alabama are insane. Kamala’s DOJ is suing them because they removed less than 4,000 people from the voter rolls who registered despite not being citizens. pic.twitter.com/rXne2h4l9d — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2024

The Biden-Harris Justice Department is suing Alabama to keep illegal aliens ON the voter rolls. Noncitizens have no right to vote in our elections. That's their game plan. Flood the country with illegals. Using their votes to stay in power for decades. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 28, 2024