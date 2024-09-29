AOC on Steroids? New Yorkers Sound Alarm Over Adams’s Unhinged Successor

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) New York City Republicans and conservative commentators are raising concerns about Jumaane Williams, the radical Democrat who will succeed Mayor Eric Adams, should Adams resign amid a federal indictment on bribery and corruption charges.

The focus is on Jumaane Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate, who rose to power in 2019, following Letitia James, who became the state’s attorney general. He is an avid Defund the Police supporter and a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America Party.

On X, critics warned that Williams represents a grave danger to the Big Apple’s future, labeling him a radical leftist who would further destroy public safety with his staunch anti-law enforcement agenda.

"This city needs to accept discomfort" This is who becomes mayor of NYC if Eric Adams resigns. "Stay Woke" pin. pic.twitter.com/e3vQwrdKpv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 26, 2024

Republican activist Curtis Sliwa, Adams’ Republican opponent in 2022, warned that if Adams resigns, “the socialists win.” His calls came after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded Adams to resign from office.

Sliwa added, “Adams has put NYC in this devastating scenario. Remember, Jumaane Williams is dangerously worse. He will be the vote for DSA extremists in City Council to defund and abolish NYPD.”

We knew Mayor Adams would forsake us. He couldn’t help his temptation to have more swag by lying and taking foreign money. If Adams resigns, the socialists win. Adams has put NYC in this devastating scenario. Remember, Jumaane Williams is dangerously worse. He will be the vote… — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) September 27, 2024

Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli, Williams’s 2019 opponent, questioned why concerns about Williams are only surfacing now. He shared a screenshot of the election results to point to his own loss, where Williams received 77.9% of the vote.

Have to ask, were were all these people with “concerns” about Jumaane Williams a few years ago? pic.twitter.com/jyaFCXU8Ba — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) September 28, 2024

Fox Business journalist and best-selling author Charles Gasparino echoed these concerns, painting a grim picture of what a Williams administration could mean for the city and the state.

“There’s no better gauge of how far far the ‘Empire State’ has fallen than the predicament we face now with Eric Adams, who did stuff that’s so dumb and sleazy he should resign,” Gasparino noted. “Yet consider the alternative: Jumaane Williams, the wacko defund the police progressive freak who is next in line to be mayor.”

X CEO Linda Yaccarino concurred with Gasparino’s points, replying, “Shameful state of affairs. Time for change New York!”



Gasparino also pointed out NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, next in line if Williams declines the office of mayor. The Fox Business journalist wrote that while Lander is the city’s top fiscal officer, he “seems to know very little about stocks,” referencing his upcoming book Go Woke Go Broke.

Williams did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comments or a phone interview before this article’s publication. In an interview with Fox 5, Williams said he is “ready” to follow the city’s charter line of succession if the situation warrants it.

In a statement, he claimed he shared the city’s “disbelief and indignation” about Adams’s indictment. “This is a painful time, and the looming unknowns and uncertainties only add to the confusion and chaos at City Hall in an untenable situation,” Williams wrote.

Race grievance comes next. Meet Jumaane Williams, the man who would replace Adams. Escape from NY coming soon pic.twitter.com/Xg2vwn5rih — Paul Templeton 🐊 (@community_notes) September 26, 2024