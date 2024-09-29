Quantcast
Saturday, September 28, 2024

AOC on Steroids? New Yorkers Sound Alarm Over Adams’s Unhinged Successor

'Jumaane D. Williams makes AOC look like Joe Manchin. Big defund the police/bail reform guy...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) New York City Republicans and conservative commentators are raising concerns about Jumaane Williams, the radical Democrat who will succeed Mayor Eric Adams, should Adams resign amid a federal indictment on bribery and corruption charges. 

The focus is on Jumaane Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate, who rose to power in 2019, following Letitia James, who became the state’s attorney general. He is an avid Defund the Police supporter and a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America Party. 

On X, critics warned that Williams represents a grave danger to the Big Apple’s future, labeling him a radical leftist who would further destroy public safety with his staunch anti-law enforcement agenda.

Republican activist Curtis Sliwa, Adams’ Republican opponent in 2022, warned that if Adams resigns, “the socialists win.” His calls came after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded Adams to resign from office. 

Sliwa added, “Adams has put NYC in this devastating scenario. Remember, Jumaane Williams is dangerously worse. He will be the vote for DSA extremists in City Council to defund and abolish NYPD.” 

Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli, Williams’s 2019 opponent, questioned why concerns about Williams are only surfacing now. He shared a screenshot of the election results to point to his own loss, where Williams received 77.9% of the vote. 

Fox Business journalist and best-selling author Charles Gasparino echoed these concerns, painting a grim picture of what a Williams administration could mean for the city and the state. 

“There’s no better gauge of how far far the ‘Empire State’ has fallen than the predicament we face now with Eric Adams, who did stuff that’s so dumb and sleazy he should resign,” Gasparino noted. “Yet consider the alternative: Jumaane Williams, the wacko defund the police progressive freak who is next in line to be mayor.”

X CEO Linda Yaccarino concurred with Gasparino’s points, replying, “Shameful state of affairs. Time for change New York!”

Gasparino also pointed out NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, next in line if Williams declines the office of mayor. The Fox Business journalist wrote that while Lander is the city’s top fiscal officer, he “seems to know very little about stocks,” referencing his upcoming book Go Woke Go Broke.

Williams did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comments or a phone interview before this article’s publication. In an interview with Fox 5, Williams said he is “ready” to follow the city’s charter line of succession if the situation warrants it.

In a statement, he claimed he shared the city’s “disbelief and indignation” about Adams’s indictment. “This is a painful time, and the looming unknowns and uncertainties only add to the confusion and chaos at City Hall in an untenable situation,” Williams wrote.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Israel Kills Top Hezbollah Terrorist Hassan Nasrallah in Airstrike
Next article
Journalist’s On-Air Meltdown Over Hezbollah Leader’s Death Goes Viral

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com