Journalist Shares Chilling Video of Man Chasing Her, Blasts Police for Slow Probe 

'Monsters think it’s open season on women out here...'

A man apparently stalks journalist Breanna Morello. PHOTO: Screenshot from surveillance footage released by Morello
(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA popular conservative journalist has shared a disturbing video of a man chasing her into her apartment in an effort to call out law enforcement’s failure to investigate the interaction immediately. 

The journalist, Breanna Morello, directly blasted the Plano Police Department in a series of X posts on Sunday, saying it took weeks to identify the suspect and seemed more interested in investigating her over alleged gun possession. 

Headline USA attempted to reach a PPD detective but was instead directed to the agency’s “professional standards unit,” which handles public complaints and did not answer the phone. 

The surveillance video—viewed nearly six million times—shows Morello walking her dog outside her apartment complex in July. Seconds later, a man who Morello identified as Middle Eastern ran toward her.

He followed her into the complex. Stairwell footage shows him chasing her up the stairs, pointing his finger and insisting on speaking with her.

Morello said the man only stopped chasing her when he believed he saw a pistol. 

The PPD reportedly launched an investigation only after Morello publicly released the footage. She said the man admitted he chased her because he thought she was attractive. 

“Monsters think it’s open season on women out here,” Morello said in a press statement. “We need to begin correcting this issue before more women lose their lives.” 

She added, “How many more white women need to be targeted in this country before we realize we have a MAJOR issue of minority men coming after us?” 

The man has not been charged with any crime. Meanwhile, Morello said the PPD initially focused on her alleged weapon instead. 

She declined to comment further without legal representation. 

It remains unclear why the PPD prioritized the alleged weapon over the suspect’s actions. 

