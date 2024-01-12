Quantcast
WATCH: Shocking Child-Trafficking, Sex Abuse at Border

'These are the degenerates coming in to our country...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Anthony Aguero, a journalist who exposes sex traffickers, uncovered a child-trafficking operation smuggling children across America’s border with Mexico.

Aguero, who has fashioned himself as a sort of Tim Ballard figure, has dedicated himself to rescuing children from the sexual predators who cross America’s southern border on a daily basis.

Last month, Aguero tweeted a disturbing video of the horrific events taking place at the border, having caught a man sexually assaulting a child.

Aguero also posted video footage a number of children who appeared to be being trafficked. Several of those who appeared on the footage were sedated to the point of being unresponsive, and were accompanied only by single men, who claimed their wives had left them.

Aguero has launched two GiveSendGo campaigns raising money for his efforts to “rescue babies from predators and traffickers”—a phenomenon that appears to be happening, or at least being exposed, at an increasing rate.

His Border Wars Team spends its time “on the frontlines night after night exposing thousands of military aged males coming across.”

He also runs Border Wars Live, a group established to bring more coverage to a story that the mainstream media conspicuously ignores: child trafficking at the border.

Border Wars Live aims to “educate” and bring coverage that would not otherwise be seen.

“We have been covering the southern border full time since November 2017,” he wrote, adding that, through the years, they have taken “footage of terrorists and even rescued children from traffickers.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and his administration have done nothing but encourage increased illegal immigration, even as some prominent Democrats, such as New York City Mayor Eric Adams, begin to publicly question the efficacy of such a policy.

Some Biden administration officials have even suggested abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Of course, given the Left’s connections to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and the Biden family’s own dubious connections with the sex-trafficking industry, one suspects they will not be overly-bothered by Aguero’s findings.

