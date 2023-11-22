Quantcast
Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Ex-Gov. Brown Humiliates Harris in Epic Snub: ‘I Do Not Have a Thought on That’

'I don’t have any great political strategy here of the Democrats...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Xavier Becerra and Kamala Harris
Xavier Becerra and Kamala Harris / IMAGES: YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former California Governor Jerry Brown seemed uninterested in sharing his thoughts about Vice President Kamala Harris in a recent interview, contrasting starkly with his praise for President Joe Biden. 

During a conversation with NBC News, Brown hailed Biden as the “man of the hour,” applauding the current president amidst ongoing scandals. However, his tone shifted notably when the conversation turned to Harris, the former California senator.

“I would say he’s the man of the hour. He’s there,” Brown said, commending Biden. “I don’t have any great political strategy here of the Democrats. It’s very challenging.” 

But when probed about Harris, his demeanor shifted. “I do not have a thought on that topic,” Brown responded, according to NBC News.

This surprising reluctance to comment on a fellow Californian with a significant political history in the state left the NBC reporter taken aback. He “stiffened,” the outlet said when they asked Brown of Harris.

Brown, who spoke candidly on various global issues, remained reticent when asked about someone in the line of presidential succession who hails from his own state, the outlet reported. 

During the same interview, Brown openly discussed Biden’s recent meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. While saying that Biden was “responsible” for describing Jinping as a “dictator,” Brown also criticized the media for fanning “the flames of conflict leading to war because they’re so damn stupid.” 

“That is my belief of your profession,” Brown said of the media and even offered some advice to the president, who is seeking re-election in 2024. 

He even offered political advice to Biden, suggesting that the Democratic president should learn how to avoid what could be deemed as “embarrassing” questions. 

“When you’ve been in politics for 50 years, the first thing you’re supposed to learn is how to avoid an embarrassing question. That has to be lesson one,” he added. 

Brown’s lack of commentary on Harris comes amid growing scrutiny over her abysmally low approval ratings. In recent weeks, Harris herself acknowledged the importance of earning the electorate’s trust ahead of the presidential election, a notable shift from earlier dismissive and even combative comments regarding polling. 

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
