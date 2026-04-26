Sunday, April 26, 2026

Do-Nothing Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Roasted in Replies to Post Criticizing Fraud

'Even if we pass it, I don’t think it would have an impact...'

Posted by Editor 1
Jim Jordan
Jim Jordan / PHOTO: AP

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A post from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, highlighting the multiple fraud investigations that have recently made headlines drew a brutal response, with many criticizing the House Judiciary Committee chairman for Republicans’ inaction.

Jordan asked in his post, “What’s next,” prompting bean-roasting company Stocking Mill Coffee to respond, “I don’t know, Jim. Maybe hold somebody f**king accountable?”

Multiple high-follower influencer accounts followed suit, including David Freeman (aka Gunther Eagleman), who said Jordan “loves corrupt judges.”

Matt Van Swol, a red-pilled ex-Democrat, replied, “I don’t know what’s next, but I know FOR A FACT that the GOP will do exactly NOTHING ABOUT IT!!!!”

Meanwhile, several others contended that the House GOP would indeed address the issue of widespread public corruption, in the form of a strongly worded letter.

Criticism of the House GOP seemed to be one of the rare issues uniting both the Right and Left, with BlueAnon influencer Joanne “JoFromJerz” Carducci and Spinal Tap star Michael McKean among the high-traffic left-wing accounts chiming in to deflect criticism onto the Trump administration.

Much of the right-wing outrage appeared to be directed at Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., who has, among other things, failed to pass the pro-election-integrity SAVE Act and has used pro-forma sessions to block President Donald Trump from making recess appointments to the judiciary.

However, the lower chamber, which has struggled with a razor-thin GOP majority for much of the current congressional session, is not without blame.

Among other things, they have failed to impeach activist deep-state judges, like Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg, who have actively flouted the rule of law in order to thwart the Trump agenda.

Jordan has long been plagued by a “do-nothing” reputation and allegations that he would rather raise funds from outrage-peddling than address the underlying issues through legislative action.

For example, he opposed any intervention into the abusive lawfare sentences of Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress during the Biden administration.

“I think both of those contempt [charges] were ridiculous,” Jordan told Headline USA in a June 2024 interview.

Nonetheless, he added that he would not support a House resolution to declare the Democrat-backed contempt charges illegitimate.

“You could have that vote, but I don’t think it’ll change anything relative to what the courts have said and what happens to Bannon,” Jordan said. “… Even if we pass it, I don’t think it would have an impact.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alleged White House Attacker’s Anti-Trump Manifesto Revealed
Next article
Report: U.S. Gov’t Buying Cartel Gold

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com