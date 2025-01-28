John Fetterman Clashes w/ ’The View’ over Trump

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman went against the women of The View while appearing on Monday’s show.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg attempted to start the anti-President Donald Trump rhetoric by asking the Democrat if he was surprised by anything Trump did within his first week back in the White House.

“He’s been doing essentially what he actually campaigned on,” Fetterman said and commended the president for his honesty.

He cited Trump pardoning those with Jan. 6 charges and his plan to stop illegal immigration as just two of the ways the president has already delivered on his campaign promises.

Fetterman added he does not always agree with each decision Trump makes.

“There’s things I’m going to agree with, and things I’m going to disagree with,” he said. “But I’m in the business of finding wins for Pennsylvania and for the nation and engaging the president.”

His response received a round of applause from the audience with conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin telling Fetterman, “Well said.”

During his appearance on The View, Fetterman also addressed his meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Trump and praised the conversation.

“Overall, it was a positive experience. I mean, he was kind, he was cordial,” he said. “It wasn’t in any kind of theater. It wasn’t trying to get your picture taken to kind of put something out on social media.”

Democrat co-host Ana Navarro told the senator she did not like the optics of the meeting between the two.

“I think it’s pretty reasonable to have a conversation,” Fetterman responded regarding the roughly hour conversation.

The senator expressed the need for bipartisanship as he addressed the audience.

“I hope, maybe you [who] are watching, you’re tired of just the venom and the hate, and it’s like, I’d want more bipartisan kinds of things,” he said.

After Trump’s meeting with Fetterman, the then president-elect had positive words regarding the meeting, according to Washington Examiner.

“He’s a commonsense person,” Trump said. “He’s not liberal or conservative. He’s just a commonsense person, which is beautiful.”