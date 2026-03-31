Joe Kent Urges Americans To Call White House and Congress To Object To Sending Troops Into Iran

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Joe Kent, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center who resigned over his opposition to the US-Israeli war against Iran, is urging Americans to contact the White House and Congress to express opposition to the US sending ground troops into Iran.

In a post on X, Kent shared the phone numbers for the White House comment line (202-456-1111) and the congressional switchboard (202-224-3121). “Respectfully tell them that we do not support putting any boots on the ground in Iran,” he said in a video included in the post.

“This is how we the people can have our voices heard. It’s critical that we pray for peace, but it’s also critical that we work towards peace. Respectfully contact your elected officials and let them know we the people do not support this war,” he added.

Kent’s message comes as thousands of additional US troops have arrived in the Middle East as the Pentagon is preparing potential ground operations that could involve attempting to seize control of Iranian islands or areas of the coast near the Strait of Hormuz.

Kent, a former Green Beret and CIA paramilitary officer, said in his resignation letter to President Trump earlier this month that he could not “in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.” He told the president that “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation” and that it was “clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.