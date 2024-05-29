Quantcast
Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Gaslighting Jill Biden Claims Trump ‘Can’t Put a Sentence Together’

'Her husband is a walking zombie who can’t climb up stairs, talk, or read a script off a teleprompter...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) First Lady Jill Biden recently criticized former President Donald Trump, claiming he “can’t put a sentence together”—a remark that seems ironic, given her husband’s frequent gaffes. 

During the Wednesday episode of ABC News’s The View on Wednesday, co-host Joy Behar remarked that Trump “can’t put a sentence together and has, like, brain farts in the middle of his paragraphs.” 

Jill Biden echoed Behar’s sentiment, saying, “You’re gonna see how smart [Joe Biden] is and the experience he has.” She continued, “And then you’ll see somebody who, like you’re saying — I’m going to use Joy’s words — ‘can’t put a sentence together.’” 

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt responded sharply, “With all due respect to first lady Jill Biden, her husband is a walking zombie who can’t climb up stairs, talk, or read a script off a teleprompter.” 

Leavitt suggested that Trump is poised for victory in the 2024 election and that the Biden family will soon be evicted from the White House.  

“Rather than go on ‘The View’ and spew lies about President Trump to save her husband’s dying campaign, she should start packing her corrupt family’s bags because they’ll be leaving the White House very soon,” Leavitt added. 

Jill Biden’s appearance on The View comes as the Biden campaign struggles to gain momentum ahead of the 2024 election.  

Despite the First Lady’s attacks on Trump, her husband has been historically plagued by gaffes, incoherent sentences and difficulties with mobility. 

American voters are likely paying close attention as polls indicate that Trump is gaining traction and could be heading toward victory in the upcoming election. 

