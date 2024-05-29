Quantcast
Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Hunter’s Baby Mama to Release Tell-All Book Two Weeks Before Tax-Evasion Trial

'Out of the Shadows chronicles that rollercoaster ride of a relationship ... and dozens of other stories that make the laptop debacle seem routine...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Lunden Roberts and Navy Biden
Lunden Roberts (right) and Navy Biden on the cover of the new memoir. / IMAGE: Skyhorse Publishing

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Tony Lyons, co-chairman of a super-PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and president of Skyhorse Publishing, announced the publishing of a book by Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s love child, according to CNBC.

Roberts gave birth to a daughter, Navy Joan Biden, in 2018.

Reports indicated that Biden never met his daughter, but he agreed last year to pay child support after a paternity test confirmed the little girl, now 5, was his and following a protracted court battle that was undoubtedly damaging his father’s public image.

Lyons not only approved the publishing of the book through his company, but also threw his support behind RFK’s 2024 bid for the White House via the American Values 2024 Super PAC, which he helped start.

The actions taken by Lyons between his work at Skyhorse and AV24 are not officially related; however, he claimed the contents of the book, titled Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden, may “impact the outcome of the 2024 election” while painting a very detailed and graphic picture of how Biden spends his time.

“Out of the Shadows chronicles that rollercoaster ride of a relationship, touching on the drug cook working in Rosemont Seneca’s kitchen, strip clubs where Hunter might try the pole himself, protecting him from would-be terrorists in New York City, the night she grabbed two guns and was certain she would have to fatally shoot a crazed MMA fighter, and dozens of other stories that make the laptop debacle seem routine,” according to a summary.

A tantalizing excerpt from it described the stark contrast between Hunter Biden’s life of wealth, privilege and access on one hand, and his dark, degenerate nature on the other:

“He was sitting there wearing nothing but parrot boxer briefs, organizing his pipes on his Rosemont Seneca desk. I was sitting in Barack Obama’s actual chair from the Senate floor. I took another look at Hunter – this kind, intense, and startlingly transparent man – and thought, ‘this is definitely a guy I want to get to know better.'”

The 304-page memoir is due to be released Aug. 20, with a jacket price of $32.99.

Hunter’s California trial for tax-evasion, at which his child-support court battle may arise, is scheduled to begin just two weeks later, on Sept. 5.

AV24 raised $49.6 million and spent $29.2 million so far this election cycle. Skyhorse Publishing donated $154,920 to the PAC.

Skyhorse previously published books by Kennedy, including The Wuhan Cover Up and the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race, and The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.

Lyons previously made statements against censorship and has a history of publishing books by anti-establishment mavericks, including former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, offering some clue as to his own political inclinations.

However, emphasizing his the bipartisan nature of Skyhorse, he noted that the publisher has printed works by the daughter of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and another book with a forward by now-President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
