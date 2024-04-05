Quantcast
Thursday, April 4, 2024

Jill Biden Snaps at Anchor Who Asked About Hubby’s Struggling Polls

'No, he's not losing in the battleground states...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden listen to performances after lighting the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) First Lady Jill Biden clashed with a news anchor who questioned her about President Joe Biden’s plummeting polls ahead of the 2024 presidential election. 

The first lady’s tense exchange occurred during a segment on CBS News’s CBS Mornings on the National Teacher of the Year. Jill Biden had been spewing left-wing campaign talking points, emphasizing Joe Biden’s representation of so-called wisdom and experience.

It was during this segment that CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil challenged Jill Biden’s positive characterization of her husband’s image.

“But when these polls, like the Wall Street Journal one, land in the White House, and [Biden’s] losing in all the battleground states …” Dokoupil remarked, as reported first the The Blaze. 

Jill Biden abruptly interrupted the CBS anchor’s critical remarks, falsely claiming, “No, he’s not losing in the battleground states.” 

In response, Dokoupil swiftly countered, “All but one.

Undeterred, Jill Biden persisted with her claims, despite the live fact-check on air, asserting, “He is coming up and he’s even or doing better. So, you know what? Once people start to focus in and they see their two choices, it’s obvious that Joe will win this election.”

The Wall Street Journal poll referenced by Dokoupil indicated that former President Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden in six of seven swing states.  

The poll, published on Tuesday, adds to a series of surveys indicating that the scandal-ridden incumbent president faces a rocky road ahead. 

According to the Journal, Trump enjoys a lead ranging from two to eight percentage points in six battleground states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina. 

Significantly, Trump’s lead persists even when third-party and independent candidates are included in the poll. 

“Trump holds similar leads when voters are asked to choose only between him and Biden,” the Journal wrote.

