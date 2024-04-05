Quantcast
Thursday, April 4, 2024

Study Reveals Most Kids’ Gender Dysphoria Is a Phase

'History will judge this medicalized 'gender-affirming care' on minors as we now judge eugenics and lobotomies...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Transgender flag
Transgender and gay flags are raised at the Department of Health and Human Services / IMAGE: AP via ABC7 News

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) A long-term study from the Netherlands revealed that the majority of “gender“-confused children grow out of that feeling by the time they are fully grown adults.

Researchers from the University of Groningen tracked more than 2,700 people from age 11 to their mid-twenties, asking them every three years about feelings about their “gender,” according to the Daily Mail.

At the start of the research, results indicated that around one-in-10 children (11%) expressed “gender non-contentedness” to varying degrees. However, the study showed that by the age of 25, just one-in-25 (4%) said they “often” or “sometimes” were discontent with their “gender.”

“The results of the current study might help adolescents to realize that it is normal to have some doubts about one’s identity and one’s gender identity during this age period and that this is also relatively common,” the researchers wrote in their conclusion.

The results of the study only highlight the skepticism of the people who have been opposing the “transgender” ideology all along, according to Patrick Brown, a fellow at the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center who was not involved in the research.

“The fact that rates of satisfaction are lower even just a few years later suggests that for the vast majority of people, prudence and caution, rather than a rush towards permanent surgeries or hormone therapies, will be the best approach for teenagers struggling to make sense of the world and their place in it,” he said.

Dr. Jay Richards, director of the Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Life, Religion and Family, agreed with Brown.

“These two facts make it clear why ‘gender-affirming care’ on minors is such an outrage. It leads, in the end, to sterilization and in many cases to a complete loss of natural sexual function. [It] medicalizes what could very well be temporary psychological symptoms. History will judge this medicalized ‘gender-affirming care’ on minors as we now judge eugenics and lobotomies,” he said.

