Jill Biden Blasts Pelosi for Knifing Her Husband in the Back

(Headline USA) First Lady Jill Biden blasted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., this week for turning on her husband and pressuring him to drop out of the 2024 race.

In an exit interview with the Washington Post, Jill Biden admitted she is still bitter about how her husband’s presidential campaign dissolved. Joe Biden “has an incredible capacity to forgive,” while she is the “holder of grudges” who can recall “every slight committed against the people I love,” Jill Biden said.

Jill Biden’s grudge against Pelosi runs particularly deep.

“We were friends for 50 years,” she said, adding it was “disappointing” when Pelosi began to publicly question Joe Biden’s ability to stay in the 2024 race.

“Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded,” Jill Biden said. “I learned a lot about human nature.”

In one infamous comment, Pelosi said on MSNBC in July that Biden’s time to decide whether to keep his campaign going was “running short.”

Though other Democratic leaders were involved in the pressure campaign behind the scenes, the Bidens have largely held Pelosi responsible for it. Pelosi herself acknowledged that her relationship with the president soured afterwards.

“You’d have to ask him, but I hope so,” Pelosi said when asked whether things between her and Joe Biden were OK. “Look, I love Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years.”

In her interview with the Post, Jill Biden also revealed what she and President-elect Donald Trump discussed in their viral moment at the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening ceremony late last year.

“I had a good meeting with your husband in the Oval Office,” the president-elect said, according to the first lady.

“Yes,” Jill Biden said she replied, “because you’re both talkers.”

Asked why she would engage with Trump in light of the president-elect’s combative relationship with her husband, Jill Biden said, “What would be the point of nastiness?”