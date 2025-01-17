Quantcast
Friday, January 17, 2025

Report: Sen. Schumer Betrayed Biden 2 Hours before Trump Was Shot

'The roughly 45-minute conversation, which took place on a screened-in porch overlooking a pond, was more pointed and emotional than previously known...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Chuck Schumer/AP Photo

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times published a tell-all story on Friday about how Sen. Chuck Schumer ousted Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for the 2024 election—revealing that Schumer’s efforts culminated around 4 p.m. on July 13, which was two hours before Donald Trump was shot on live television.

As is widely known, the Times reported that the Democrats’ push to remove Biden started after his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27.

Over the next two weeks, Schumer formulated a plan. Armed with a forecast that Biden only had a 5% chance against Trump, the New York senator drove to his Delaware beach house on July 13 to officially urge him to retire.

Earlier on July 13, Biden was on a call with a group of Democratic lawmakers called the New Democrat Coalition, which was also pushing him to drop out of the race. The Wall Street Journal published an account of that meeting last month, reporting that Biden told participants that polling showed he was doing fine.

“He became angry when challenged, according to lawmakers on the call. At one point, Biden looked up and abruptly told the group he had to go to church. Some lawmakers on the call believed someone behind the camera was shutting it down,” Journal reported.

Apparently, Schumer was sitting in the foyer of President Biden’s Rehoboth Beach house while that online meeting transpired. After his online meeting, the President turned his attention to his visitor. Their meeting reportedly occurred around 4 p.m., just two hours before Trump was shot.

“The roughly 45-minute conversation, which took place on a screened-in porch overlooking a pond, was more pointed and emotional than previously known, and helps to explain how Mr. Biden came to the decision just over a week later to end his campaign,” the Times reported.

“As the president listened silently, Mr. Schumer told him he risked going down in history as one of the ‘darkest figures.’”

According to the Times, Schumer then dropped the 5% statistic on Biden.

“My guess is you have about a 5 percent chance. None of your pollsters disagree with me,” he said, adding that Kamala Harris had a “far better” shot than he did. Biden reportedly told Schumer he needed a week to think about the matter.

The rest is history.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

