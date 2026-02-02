Monday, February 2, 2026

Jeffrey’s Son? NYC Mayor Mamdani’s Mother is in the Epstein Files

'At a certain level, everyone seems to know everyone, work for everyone, or is connected through some opaque web of professional and personal ties...'

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Rumors swirled on social media that New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani might be the son Jeffrey Epstein after newly released documents showed Mamdani’s mother may have partied with the millionaire pedophile.

Mamdani, 34, is the son of director Mira Nair, whose name appeared at least 12 times in the newly uploaded data sets.

In one October 2009 email, publicist Peggy Siegal wrote to Epstein that she had attended a party at the house of Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

The email made reference to actors Hilary Swank and Richard Gere, suggesting it may have been a wrap party for the Nair-directed biopic Amelia, about aviator Amelia Earhart.

The email also indicated that former President Bill Clinton and billionaire Jeff Bezos were in attendance.

Although the evidence was circumstantial, it was enough to prompt USA News to issue a series of posts making the case for Epstein’s paternity.

It pointed to a 1987 documentary Nair made, called Children of a Desired Sex, and points to her eight-year marriage to a man named Mitch Epstein prior to wedding Mahmood Mamdani in 1989.

“Considering Jeffrey Epstein and Mitch Epstein (who they say are unrelated) have very similar backgrounds and also both look similar, it is safe to say she had a type!” it said.

A separate post also features a photo appearing to show Nair and a young Zohran Mamdani with Epstein.

“Somebody has to say it. There is a very real possibility Zohran Mamdani is Jeffrey Epstein’s biological son,” it says.

Another widely circulated photo on social media appeared to show Epstein, Nair and Mamdani posing with Clinton. However, the photo, which would have been taken in the early 1990s, around the time of Clinton’s first presidential run, appeared to show Clinton and Epstein much older than they would have been.

Some online sources suggested it was AI generated.

Mamdani has faced criticism in the past for blatantly anti-Semitic comment, which would make his relationship with Epstein, a Jew and suspected Mossad agent, all the more shocking.

Author Hans Mahncke dismissed the idea that Epstein was Mamdani’s father but said Nair’s appearance in the Epstein files nonetheless underscored a serious concern about the “incestuous nature” of the Left’s cultural elite.

“At a certain level, everyone seems to know everyone, work for everyone, or is connected through some opaque web of professional and personal ties,” Mahncke wrote.

