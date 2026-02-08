Sunday, February 8, 2026

Jeffrey Epstein’s Network Gave $1 Million to Clinton Foundation, Emails Suggest

'I was part of the beginning process of the Clinton Global Initiative...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Hillary and Bill Clinton
Hillary and Bill Clinton / IMAGE: Fox Business via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell helped fund the Clinton Global Initiative, seemingly contributing at least $1 million to the organization, according to the newly released “Epstein files”—the trove of documents released by the Justice Department.

Indeed, an Oct. 7, 2004, email from former Clinton Foundation official Mary Morrison to Maxwell asks for a $1 million wire transfer.

“I told them to be expecting $l million USA dollars… and that it would be coming in the next few days,” Morrison, who was an executive assistant to former President Bill Clinton, said at the time.

About a week later, Epstein responded to the email with a message, likely to Maxwell: “Ask him to tell you why i million now and where will it be going.”

It’s not clear what happened after that. However, the emails are the latest indication that Maxwell and Epstein indeed had a major role in the Clinton Foundation—the conduit allegedly used by Hillary Clinton to trade political favors for monetary donations.

Maxwell revealed Epstein’s ties to the Clinton Foundation in her interview with the DOJ last July, when asked whether he had business ties with Bill Clinton.

“I was part of the beginning process of the Clinton Global Initiative. And that was something that I helped with and that was me, and Epstein may have helped me help them. And in that context, he may well have involved himself, but only in the context of something that I was trying to do,” she told prosecutors, according to the interview transcripts.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche then asked whether Epstein donated to the foundation, and Maxwell said she believes he had.

Maxwell also said in the interview that she—not Epstein—was friends with the Clintons first. She added that she never witnessed the former president commit any wrongdoing—a similar statement she made about President Donald Trump.

The Clinton Foundation has reportedly been under renewed scrutiny from Trump’s FBI. A new document released by the bureau last year shows that agents apparently had a strong criminal case against the group in the mid-2010s—but top officials shut down the investigation in the leadup to the 2016 election.

Indeed, the FBI had an informant who “possibly” had information about the Clinton Foundation, the newly released FBI memo said. The informant’s info made it all the way up to then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who reiterated that no further steps should be taken without his approval.

Weeks later, the DOJ became more adamant about stifling the investigation. Then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates ordered the Eastern District of Arkansas to “shut it down” entirely. The memo doesn’t explain the reason for Yates’s decision.

The DOJ was against the investigation, despite the fact that the FBI had a cooperating witness who recorded conversations with someone associated with the Clinton Foundation, according to the newly released FBI memo.

After Trump won in stunning fashion, agents started worrying that the statute of limitations was approaching. Still, nothing happened. Trump did say that he wouldn’t be pursuing charges against Clinton.

About a decade later, the second Trump administration is reportedly investigating whether the Obama administration conspired to tilt the election towards Clinton in 2016.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Washington Post Publisher Calls it Quits
Next article
FBI Concluded Internally that Epstein Wasn’t Running a Pedophile Ring

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com