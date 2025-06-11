Jan. 6 Uprising Exploited to Justify Biden’s Terror Crackdown

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden administration used the protests of Jan. 6, 2021, to both inflate a supposed spike in domestic terrorism threats and justify an unwarranted expansion of federal law enforcement, newly declassified intelligence documents showed.

Documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on May 28 revealed that, under the Biden administration, 61 percent of purported domestic terrorism investigations were tied to events of Jan. 6.

Even more alarming, the documents showed the government admitted that 78 percent of alleged domestic terrorism arrests in 2021 came from the single-day protest.

“The FBI is investigating approximately 2,950 domestic terrorism-related cases, 61 percent of which are related to the 6 January siege of the US Capitol,” the 2022 document read.

Like clockwork, the administration wasted no time using these figures as a green light to increase law enforcement’s resources to essentially surveil Americans.

The Biden-era memo confirmed the strategy:

“The size and complexity of U.S. Capitol siege-related investigations have required the Department of Justice, to include the FBI, to surge resources to investigate and prosecute Capitol siege participants, while maintaining an agile security posture to address domestic terrorism threats.”

As Just the News first reported, the administration published these stats under a section curiously called “Fatal Domestic Violent Extremist Attacks and FBI Investigations.” Notably, no Jan. 6 participant killed anyone that day.

The only fatality was Ashli Babbitt, a 12-year Air Force veteran who had been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. She was shot and killed by Capitol Police Officer Michael Byrd.

Gabbard released the documents likely as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to undo the weaponization of the federal government against Americans.

As Director of National Intelligence, I promised to root out and expose the politicization of intelligence. I recently declassified two reports that show how the Biden administration labeled Americans who disagreed with their policies as potential “domestic violent extremists,”… https://t.co/Fh3TQaS60N pic.twitter.com/BOarowktQa — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) May 29, 2025

The declassified files also revealed that the government branded critics of COVID-19 mandates as “domestic violent extremists” and used that label to justify their push for online censorship.

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend, who was suspended from the FBI in 2022 after refusing to participate in SWAT-style raids of J6 suspects, outlined many of the issues in the declassified files years ago. Friend remains suspended without pay, as does FBI whistleblower Garret O’Boyle.

FBI whistleblowers proven right about exaggeration of domestic terrorism stats according to NEWLY DECLASSIFIED docs — via @JerryDunleavy This was a core part of @RealStevefriend’s protected disclosures. https://t.co/HnqilQzg4Y pic.twitter.com/lSA5bTg9p4 — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) June 10, 2025

A Media Research Center report also covered Biden’s war on Americans in a report identifying at least 57 Biden-led censorship initiatives.

Titled by MRC as “The Fake Domestic Terror Threat,” the censorship initiative functioned as a government tool, using “the spectre of right-wing terror to justify mass surveillance, censorship and targeting of protected speech.”

“An MRC report reveals how the right-wing terror threat was an illusion. It had been manufactured by the administration, with fake investigations precipitating fake expert reports precipitating very real enforcement actions,” the report concluded.