Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Jan. 6 Uprising Exploited to Justify Biden’s Terror Crackdown

'The FBI is investigating approximately 2,950 domestic terrorism-related cases, 61 percent of which are related to the 6 January siege of the US Capitol...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
The gallows built on Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill have been used as a political prop to argue that Jan. 6 was an insurrection. But it's still unclear who built the gallows. PHOTO: AP
The gallows built on Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill have been used as a political prop to argue that Jan. 6 was an insurrection. But it's still unclear who built the gallows. PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden administration used the protests of Jan. 6, 2021, to both inflate a supposed spike in domestic terrorism threats and justify an unwarranted expansion of federal law enforcement, newly declassified intelligence documents showed. 

Documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on May 28 revealed that, under the Biden administration, 61 percent of purported domestic terrorism investigations were tied to events of Jan. 6.   

Even more alarming, the documents showed the government admitted that 78 percent of alleged domestic terrorism arrests in 2021 came from the single-day protest. 

“The FBI is investigating approximately 2,950 domestic terrorism-related cases, 61 percent of which are related to the 6 January siege of the US Capitol,” the 2022 document read. 

Like clockwork, the administration wasted no time using these figures as a green light to increase law enforcement’s resources to essentially surveil Americans. 

The Biden-era memo confirmed the strategy:

“The size and complexity of U.S. Capitol siege-related investigations have required the Department of Justice, to include the FBI, to surge resources to investigate and prosecute Capitol siege participants, while maintaining an agile security posture to address domestic terrorism threats.” 

As Just the News first reported, the administration published these stats under a section curiously called “Fatal Domestic Violent Extremist Attacks and FBI Investigations.” Notably, no Jan. 6 participant killed anyone that day. 

The only fatality was Ashli Babbitt, a 12-year Air Force veteran who had been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. She was shot and killed by Capitol Police Officer Michael Byrd. 

Gabbard released the documents likely as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to undo the weaponization of the federal government against Americans. 

The declassified files also revealed that the government branded critics of COVID-19 mandates as “domestic violent extremists” and used that label to justify their push for online censorship. 

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend, who was suspended from the FBI in 2022 after refusing to participate in SWAT-style raids of J6 suspects, outlined many of the issues in the declassified files years ago. Friend remains suspended without pay, as does FBI whistleblower Garret O’Boyle.

A Media Research Center report also covered Biden’s war on Americans in a report identifying at least 57 Biden-led censorship initiatives. 

Titled by MRC as “The Fake Domestic Terror Threat,” the censorship initiative functioned as a government tool, using “the spectre of right-wing terror to justify mass surveillance, censorship and targeting of protected speech.” 

“An MRC report reveals how the right-wing terror threat was an illusion. It had been manufactured by the administration, with fake investigations precipitating fake expert reports precipitating very real enforcement actions,” the report concluded.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
President, Pentagon Show No Signs of Backing Down
Next article
ABC News Fires Star Journalist over Anti-Trump Meltdown

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com