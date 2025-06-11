Tuesday, June 10, 2025

ABC News Fires Star Journalist over Anti-Trump Meltdown

Moran also called Trump a “world-class hater,” saying his so-called hatred was “only a means to an end, and that end of his own glorification"...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Stephen Miller
Stephen Miller / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) ABC News has fired one of its star correspondents after he publicly berated President Donald Trump and White House official Stephen Miller in a brazen anti-Trump rant. 

The network said Tuesday it would not renew its contract with Terry Moran, a senior national correspondent, after he accused both Trump and Miller of being “world-class” haters. 

In a statement, ABC News said the smear breached its purported “objectivity” policy. Moran had worked for the network for 28 years. 

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran, and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies — we have made the decision to not renew,” an ABC News spokesman said. 

“At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism,” the spokesman added. 

The liberal New York Times reported Moran’s contract was set to expire Friday. The next day, he attacked Trump and Miller on X.

In a now-deleted post, Moran specifically wrote: “Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.” 

Moran also called Trump a “world-class hater,” saying his so-called hatred was “only a means to an end, and that end of his own glorification.” 

Moran’s firing was shocking, considering that his comments were in line with the anti-Trump bias ABC News has peddled for years, NewsBusters reported Tuesday. 

For instance, in 2021, Moran claimed that Trump controlled the Republican Party like a “caudillo,” “Ceaser” and “Fuhrer.” He also declared that “women will die” after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.  

Those were just a few examples of Moran’s long-standing partisan outbursts. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jan. 6 Uprising Exploited to Justify Biden’s Terror Crackdown
Next article
Ukraine Says Russia Launched Biggest Drone Attack of the War

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com