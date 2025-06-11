ABC News Fires Star Journalist over Anti-Trump Meltdown

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) ABC News has fired one of its star correspondents after he publicly berated President Donald Trump and White House official Stephen Miller in a brazen anti-Trump rant.

The network said Tuesday it would not renew its contract with Terry Moran, a senior national correspondent, after he accused both Trump and Miller of being “world-class” haters.

In a statement, ABC News said the smear breached its purported “objectivity” policy. Moran had worked for the network for 28 years.

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran, and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies — we have made the decision to not renew,” an ABC News spokesman said.

“At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism,” the spokesman added.

The liberal New York Times reported Moran’s contract was set to expire Friday. The next day, he attacked Trump and Miller on X.

BREAKING: Terry Moran is out at ABC News, according to CNN's Brian Stelter. ABC News, the same outlet that rigged the debate against Trump before the 2024 election, accused Moran of not being "fair." "We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent… pic.twitter.com/keO36usa7N — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 10, 2025

In a now-deleted post, Moran specifically wrote: “Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

Moran also called Trump a “world-class hater,” saying his so-called hatred was “only a means to an end, and that end of his own glorification.”

Moran’s firing was shocking, considering that his comments were in line with the anti-Trump bias ABC News has peddled for years, NewsBusters reported Tuesday.

For instance, in 2021, Moran claimed that Trump controlled the Republican Party like a “caudillo,” “Ceaser” and “Fuhrer.” He also declared that “women will die” after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Those were just a few examples of Moran’s long-standing partisan outbursts.