Jan. 6 Provocateur Threatens $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit over ‘Fed’ Accusations

(José Niño, Headline USA) Edward Jacob Lang, a 29-year-old who received a presidential pardon for his participation in the January 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol, has announced plans to pursue a $50 million federal defamation lawsuit against several conservative media figures.

According to a post he published on X/Twitter last Friday, the targets include retired mixed martial arts fighter Jake Shields, InfoWars host Owen Shroyer, and podcaster Stew Peters, among others. Lang accuses them of falsely claiming he is a “paid provocateur,” government informant, or “Jewish bad actor pretending to be a Christian.”

🚨 BREAKING: We have prepared a HUGE $50,000,000+ Million Dollar Federal SLANDER & DEFAMATION LAWSUIT on Jake Shields Owen Shroyer Ryan Matta Myron Gaines Stew Peters & Sulaiman Ahmed For their false claims that I am a “paid provocateur” or “fed” or a “Jewish bad actor… pic.twitter.com/OJjTkCioQB — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLangJ6) November 22, 2025

The lawsuit announcement follows significant backlash within right-wing circles after Lang organized an anti-Islam demonstration in Dearborn, Michigan, last Tuesday.

During that event, Lang attempted to burn a Quran, slapped a copy with bacon, and delivered inflammatory remarks at a city council meeting. According to a report by Daily Sabah, directed comments at Muslim council members, telling them “we don’t want you in our country.” The Detroit Free Press reported that the confrontation escalated when counter-protesters clashed with demonstrators, resulting in someone punching Lang in the face.

Lang spent nearly four years in federal custody awaiting trial on charges related to the Capitol breach. Federal prosecutors accused him of assaulting police officers with an aluminum baseball bat and riot shield during the riot. Despite never being convicted, Lang endured approximately 900 days in solitary confinement before President Trump pardoned him in January 2025.

While imprisoned, Lang became a prominent voice in the January 6 political prisoner movement. Wired highlighted that Lang hosted podcasts from jail, conducted Bible studies, performed baptisms of fellow inmates, and organized the North American Patriot and Liberty Militia from behind bars. Following his release, he announced his intention to run for the United States Senate in Florida.

🚨 JUST IN: Muslims in Dearborn Michigan FURIOUS after Jake Lang slapped bacon all over the Islamic Quran right in front of them. They did not like that and CHARGED at him. I will say — it takes some guts to do this right down the middle of Dearborn. pic.twitter.com/uoBcoF9F2n — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2025

The accusations against Lang stem partly from video footage allegedly showing him wearing traditional Jewish religious items and praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Critics also point to claims that his sister serves in the Israeli Air Force.

Lang vigorously denies all allegations about being a provocateur or foreign asset. He insists he has never collaborated with law enforcement agencies, the FBI, Mossad, or any governmental organization. He claims his activism is entirely self-funded and that he has never received financial support from Israel or any other entity.

According to a report by River Reporter, Lang identifies as a born-again Christian and Messianic Jew, explaining that the Western Wall footage was recorded during a family trip ten years ago, before his involvement in politics.

The former prisoner argues his extensive time in solitary confinement provides evidence of his authenticity, stating that no federal informant would endure such harsh conditions. In his Twitter post, Lang documented what he describes as 98 paragraphs of slanderous statements made by the defendants and demands public apologies from each person named in his threatened lawsuit.

Despite his aggressive legal threats, Lang stated he would donate any financial judgment back to the defendants, with the possible exception of one Muslim critic. He emphasized his primary goal is receiving public apologies and the opportunity to address their audiences.

Lang has announced plans for another demonstration on December 13, which he calls a Christmas Crusade targeting a predominantly Muslim city in Texas. He declares himself America First and claims no allegiance to Israel, Palestine, or Middle Eastern affairs.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino