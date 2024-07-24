Kamala Still Backing Fund to Bail Out Accused Murderers, Rapists

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris is actively fundraising for an infamous “freedom” fund accused of bailing out individuals charged with heinous crimes, including rape and murder, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Tuesday.

On June 1, 2022—less than a week after George Floyd’s death—Harris asked her Twitter followers to “chip in now” to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a fund that bailed out Black Lives Matter-tied protesters following Floyd’s passing.

In 2022, the fund raised over $41 million for bailing out individuals. However, only $210,000 of the funds were used to bail out BLM protesters, with the rest going to bail out violent individuals.

Harris’s tweet, two years later, remains active, as does the link to the fundraiser. “Your support will help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” the Act Blue-hosted page read.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Among those who benefited from the multimillion-dollar fund were Christopher Boswell, a twice-convicted rapist, and George Howard, a “career criminal,” according to the Free Beacon.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund paid $350,000 for Howard’s release after he faced kidnapping and sexual assault charges. Three weeks later, he shot and killed someone during a road rage incident.

Shawn Michael Tillman, also bailed out by the Minnesota Freedom Fund, shot and killed someone a month after being bailed. He was sentenced to life, according to KSTP Eyewitness News.

Kamala Harris helped bail this man out of jail. He went on to kill. pic.twitter.com/X3dJ2eGmPv — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 22, 2024

The fund also paid $100,000 to bail out then-accused murderer Darnika Denise Floyd. According to court records reviewed by Headline USA, Floyd was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 14 years in state prison.

As reported by the Free Beacon, “The Minnesota Freedom Fund continues to reap dividends from Harris’s fundraising efforts well into 2024.” Harris’s landing page for the fund remains active, with her defunct 2020 campaign logo.

The Free Beacon confirmed that the link is still processing donations after its reporter contributed an undisclosed amount to the fund.

Meet Donovan Boone. Boone was charged with invading the home of his ex-girlfriend and strangling her.@KamalaHarris raised money to bail Boone out of jail. Kamala Harris is radically liberal and dangerously incompetent. pic.twitter.com/3z73JvXPLR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 23, 2024

In 2022, Harris falsely accused those who highlighted her fundraising efforts for the Minnesota Freedom Fund of participating in a “misinformation” campaign—a term often used by Democrats to dismiss fact-based criticisms.