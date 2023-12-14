Israeli U.N. Ambassador Doxxes Hamas Head

(Headline USA) Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations appeared to dox the phone number of Hamas’s central office on Tuesday, holding up a poster with the number on the floor of the UN General Assembly.

Gilad Erdan was responding to a vote by UN members calling for a “ceasefire” in Gaza—a resolution that failed after the U.S. vetoed it.

Erdan argued that members who want a “real ceasefire” in the region should ask Hamas and then held up the poster, which read, “For a ceasefire dial,” and included a photo of the group’s leader Yahya Sinwar and the phone number, +970-599373765.

Did the Israeli ambassador to the UN just doxx Yahya Sinwar? pic.twitter.com/mqFEYpJtKP — Diane Yap (@RealDianeYap) December 12, 2023

“I honestly don’t know how can someone look in the mirror and support a resolution that doesn’t condemn Hamas and doesn’t even mention Hamas by name,” Erdan said.

“But you know what? I have an idea,” he continued. “If you want a real ceasefire, here is the right address. Tell Hamas to put down their arms, turn themselves in, and return our hostages. This will bring a complete ceasefire that will last forever.”

Erdan then emphasized that regardless of how the UN votes moving forward, Israel will continue its retaliation against Hamas until the Israeli hostages in Gaza are returned.

“No piece of paper, especially one that is adopted by a biased politicized majority will prevent Israel from defending itself against those that seek our destruction,” he said.

“Israel is fighting a war for her future,” he added. “There is not a single Member State here—not a single Member State here—that would act differently in a similar situation.”

As Twitchy reported, several people on social media expressed their surprise and disbelieve over whether it was, in fact, the real Hamas phone number.

Is that actually his number? He’s definitely getting millions of dikpics tomorrow. — Big-Brain Politics (@BigBrainPol) December 12, 2023

The U.S.’s vote to veto the ceasefire resolution comes despite pressure on the Biden administration from the Left to stop supporting Israel’s war.

On Wednesday night, dozens of Biden administration staffers picketed outside the White House demanding that Biden call for a ceasefire immediately.

“The American people and respected institutions like the United Nations are pleading for a ceasefire, but this administration has yet to listen,” Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned from his job in October over disagreement with Biden’s support for Israel, said during the protest. “We demand President Biden and members of the Cabinet to speak up: Call for a permanent ceasefire, a release of all hostages and an immediate de-escalation now.”