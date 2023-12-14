John Legend’s Woke Rewrite of Seasonal Classic Kills Christmas Spirit

(Headline USA) The return of the holiday season brings with it renewed focus on the Left’s cancel-culture “war on Christmas”—and, with it, one of the most egregious examples of woke virtue-signaling: R&B singer John Legend’s #MeToo makeover of the classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

The cover, a duet with Kelly Clarkson, was originally released in 2018 on his A Legendary Christmas album, but it is still being discovered by those who may have never heard of Legend or his music as it makes the perennial rounds due to its notoriously revised lyrics.

The updated lyrics to John Legend and Kelly Clarkson's Baby It's Cold Outside are literally so funny. They're like JUST SO EVERYONE LISTENING KNOWS: THEY ARE BOTH CONSENTING ADULTS IN THIS SONG pic.twitter.com/kCR0PEWwmD — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) December 11, 2023

Legend’s new lyrics overemphasize consent between the two adults—an apparent response to accusations that the original song was “misogynistic.”

In fact, in Legend’s version, the male singer doesn’t even bother trying to get his female counterpart to stay at all.

The new lyrics show Legend calling Clarkson a ride from a driver named “Murray,” despite the female’s desire to stay. At one point, Legend even reminds her that it’s “your body, your choice.”

As one Twitter user commented, “now the guy sounds like he just can’t wait for the woman to leave. Almost every reply he says is basically, ‘okay, bye.’”

What I like about it, is now the guy sounds like he's just can't wait for the woman to leave. Almost every reply he says is basically "okay, bye" — Josh (@JoshUng) December 11, 2023

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” became a hit and won an Academy Award after it was included in the 1949 movie Neptune’s Daughter.

In it, Ricardo Montalban and Esther Williams perform the duet together, as do Red Skelton and Betty Garrett.

The duet has since been covered by multiple artists, ranging from Johnny Mercer and Betty Carter in 1949 to the 2003 cover performed by Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel in the popular Christmas movie Elf.

Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have long been advocates for the Democratic Party and have been especially outspoken against former President Donald Trump.

“Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of s***. He says piece of s***, s*** all the time, that’s what he does. We need to get him out of office,” Legend said in 2019.

Legend and Teigen also endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020. He then performed at Biden’s inauguration afterwards, where he sang a rendition of “Feeling Good,” a song made famous by Nina Simone in the 1960s. The year before, he made an appearance in the Democratic National Convention’s virtual conference.