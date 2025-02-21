Quantcast
Friday, February 21, 2025

Trump Picks Successor for Florida Governor as DeSantis Hits Term Limit

'As governor, Byron would have a big voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Byron Donalds
Byron Donalds / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAWith less than two years to go before the next gubernatorial election in Florida, Republicans have been searching for their next candidate to replace Ron DeSantis. Luckily for them, President Donald Trump already has his pick. 

Trump has endorsed none other than Rep. Byron Donalds, a renowned Florida Republican, as his pick for Florida governor in 2026. The incumbent, DeSantis, is term-limited. 

“I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER!” Trump said. “As governor, Byron would have a big voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda.”

Trump added, “He will fight tirelessly to secure our border, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military, protect our vets, restore our economic power, advance American energy dominance, and defend our always under siege Second Amendment.” 

Trump said should Donalds decide to run, he “will have my complete and total endorsement. Run, Byron, run!”

While Donalds has not yet officially announced his candidacy, he has reportedly told donors he planned to run. 

After Trump’s endorsement, Donalds tweeted, “President Trump is Making America Great Again. I’m committed to working with him to Keep Florida Great. Announcement coming soon!” 

Donalds, a two-term congressman, is a staunch MAGA supporter and is known for his witty and fiery comebacks in interviews with the leftist media. 

He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2021 after serving two terms in the Florida House of Representatives.  

Donalds has been widely speculated as a future leader within the Republican Party. He was once considered a top contender for speaker of the House or even as Trump’s running mate in 2024. 

Liberal outlet NBC News alleged that DeSantis had made calls to prop up Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis as a potential candidate for governor. However, it is unlikely that Casey DeSantis would win a primary without the endorsement of Trump, the formidable 47th president. 

Other rumored contenders include former Rep. Matt Gaetz and former Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pentagon Budget Cuts? Not So Fast!
Next article
U.S. Fiat Money: A Worthless Find for Future Archeologists

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com