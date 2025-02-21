Trump Picks Successor for Florida Governor as DeSantis Hits Term Limit

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) With less than two years to go before the next gubernatorial election in Florida, Republicans have been searching for their next candidate to replace Ron DeSantis. Luckily for them, President Donald Trump already has his pick.

Trump has endorsed none other than Rep. Byron Donalds, a renowned Florida Republican, as his pick for Florida governor in 2026. The incumbent, DeSantis, is term-limited.

“I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER!” Trump said. “As governor, Byron would have a big voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda.”

Governor @ByronDonalds has a nice ring to it pic.twitter.com/tfCGzwcs2f — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 20, 2025

Trump added, “He will fight tirelessly to secure our border, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military, protect our vets, restore our economic power, advance American energy dominance, and defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Trump said should Donalds decide to run, he “will have my complete and total endorsement. Run, Byron, run!”

While Donalds has not yet officially announced his candidacy, he has reportedly told donors he planned to run.

After Trump’s endorsement, Donalds tweeted, “President Trump is Making America Great Again. I’m committed to working with him to Keep Florida Great. Announcement coming soon!”

President Trump is Making America Great Again. I'm committed to working with him to Keep Florida Great. Announcement coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Bimj712vIL — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 21, 2025

Donalds, a two-term congressman, is a staunch MAGA supporter and is known for his witty and fiery comebacks in interviews with the leftist media.

He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2021 after serving two terms in the Florida House of Representatives.

Donalds has been widely speculated as a future leader within the Republican Party. He was once considered a top contender for speaker of the House or even as Trump’s running mate in 2024.

Liberal outlet NBC News alleged that DeSantis had made calls to prop up Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis as a potential candidate for governor. However, it is unlikely that Casey DeSantis would win a primary without the endorsement of Trump, the formidable 47th president.

Other rumored contenders include former Rep. Matt Gaetz and former Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.