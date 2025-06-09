Monday, June 9, 2025

Iran Says It Obtained Trove of Israeli Nuclear Documents

So far, Israel hasn't commented on the Iranian claim...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Iranian flag
A soccer fan holds a flag from Iran prior to the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comIranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said on Sunday that Tehran had obtained a “treasure trove” of sensitive Israeli documents related to Israel’s secret nuclear weapons program and its relations with the US and Europe.

“The transfer of this treasure trove was time-consuming and required security measures. Naturally, the transfer methods will remain confidential, but the documents should be unveiled soon,” Khatib said.

The intelligence minister was responding to a question about a Saturday report from Iranian media that first alleged Iran had obtained a significant number of Israeli documents. So far, there’s been no official response from Israel about the Iranian claims.

Khatib said that members of Iranian intelligence had “achieved an important treasury of strategic, operational and scientific intelligence of the Zionist regime and it was transferred into the country with God’s help.”

The claim from Iran comes as Tehran’s nuclear program is under intense scrutiny from Israel and the West despite a recent US intelligence report that said there’s no evidence Iran is working toward a bomb. In contrast, Israel’s nuclear program gets virtually no attention, even though it’s an open secret that Israel has a stockpile of nuclear weapons, and the program operates with no oversight.

Israel is estimated to have somewhere between 90 and 300 warheads. Neither Israel nor the US acknowledges the existence of the arsenal, and Israel is under no pressure to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty and bring its nuclear program under the oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
A Runaway Pet Zebra Has Been Captured in Tennessee
Next article
Report: US To Formalize Military Presence in Syria in Deal With al-Qaeda-Linked Govt

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com