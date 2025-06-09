Iran Says It Obtained Trove of Israeli Nuclear Documents

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said on Sunday that Tehran had obtained a “treasure trove” of sensitive Israeli documents related to Israel’s secret nuclear weapons program and its relations with the US and Europe.

“The transfer of this treasure trove was time-consuming and required security measures. Naturally, the transfer methods will remain confidential, but the documents should be unveiled soon,” Khatib said.

The intelligence minister was responding to a question about a Saturday report from Iranian media that first alleged Iran had obtained a significant number of Israeli documents. So far, there’s been no official response from Israel about the Iranian claims.

Khatib said that members of Iranian intelligence had “achieved an important treasury of strategic, operational and scientific intelligence of the Zionist regime and it was transferred into the country with God’s help.”

The claim from Iran comes as Tehran’s nuclear program is under intense scrutiny from Israel and the West despite a recent US intelligence report that said there’s no evidence Iran is working toward a bomb. In contrast, Israel’s nuclear program gets virtually no attention, even though it’s an open secret that Israel has a stockpile of nuclear weapons, and the program operates with no oversight.

Israel is estimated to have somewhere between 90 and 300 warheads. Neither Israel nor the US acknowledges the existence of the arsenal, and Israel is under no pressure to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty and bring its nuclear program under the oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

