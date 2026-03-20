Iran Has Destroyed 10 US Radars, Hit Bases Dozens of Times

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) Iran has inflicted a heavy toll on the network of American radars across the Middle East. Advanced radar systems are crucial for identifying and shooting down missiles and drones.

Imagery reviewed by ABC News shows that at least 10 American radars in the Middle East were destroyed in the first two weeks of the war with Iran. The strikes have hit four AN/TPY-2 systems, which are the primary radars used by the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system.

The Department of War has started to move parts of the THAAD system out of South Korea to send to the Middle East. Additionally, radars for three major US bases in the region were hit in Iranian strikes, as well as the system for the US Embassy in Baghdad.

ABC News also reported that Iranian missiles have hit US bases in the Middle East at least 25 times since the latest conflict erupted in February. However, the true impact remains unknown, as the Pentagon has refused to release damage assessments, and satellite imagery that is typically publicly available has been withheld.

The war started on February 28 when Israel and the US launched an unprovoked attack on Iran that ignited a region-wide conflict. While President Donald Trump was hoping for a quick victory, Iranian forces have continued to fire missiles at Israel, US bases in the region, and America’s Gulf Arab allies.

Tehran now says it is unwilling to agree to a ceasefire or engage in talks with the United States. During the last two rounds of dialogue between Washington and Tehran, the US and Israel launched aggressive wars against Iran.